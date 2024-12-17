PLUTO TV IS CANADA'S MOST POPULAR FAST SERVICE

SERVICE MARKS TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN CANADA WITH STRONG GROWTH, NEW PARTNERSHIPS

Total Viewing Minutes (TVMs) Up 40% and Channel Offering More than Double Since Launch with Over 243 Channels Available

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- This month Pluto TV , a global leader and Canada's most popular* free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, marked two-years in Canada. The service has seen growth of up to 1.7 billion total viewing minutes (TVMs) per month, with its monthly average up 40% from last year**. The success is driven by Pluto TV's vast network of content and growing distribution partnerships, with 13 distribution partners as well as 108 new full-time channels added this past year alone. Today, Pluto TV's channels are more than double its launch-offering, with 243 FAST channels, and over 50,000 hours of hit movies, shows, documentaries, news, and music, available both live and on demand.

"Canadians are clearly and consistently connecting with Pluto TV's diverse content offering," said Katrina Kowalski, SVP Content Strategy & Acquisitions, Pluto TV International. "As our content offering builds and awareness of our service expands across a wide range of distribution partners, we're seeing continued growth in monthly viewership, and our audience is skewing younger with the A18-49 audience demographic having grown from just over a third to more than half of viewers on the platform."***

Pluto TV prides itself in offering a human-led curation of programming based on what resonates most. Pluto TV's wide variety of genres and content categories include Crime Drama, True Crime, Classic TV, Classic TV Comedy, Sci-Fi and Supernatural, Comedy, Drama, Movies, Game Shows, Reality, Competition Reality, News and Opinion, Local News (which includes 15 local Canadian news channels live), Home and DIY, Food, Kids, French, Sports, Anime, and Music.

This year, Pluto TV's success within Canada continues to be driven by new channels and content partnerships including as NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution, FIFA+, IndiaCast, CBC, A+E Networks, Fremantle and more. New and upcoming channel highlights include:

New Local Canadian Channels:

Pluto TV's extensive channel offering expanded this month to include three new CBC News Channels (CBC News Toronto, CBC News BC, and Radio-Canada INFO) that joined the previously launched CBC News Explore, expanding Pluto TV's coverage of Canadian news and providing viewers with access to up-to-the-minute reports and analysis.

NBCUniversal:

Pluto TV announced a new partnership with NBCU Global TV Distribution to bring an exciting array of comedy, dramedy, iconic action, and fan favourites to viewers. In Canada, Pluto TV is proud to introduce all seasons of critically acclaimed WILL & GRACE as the crown jewel of the More Pluto TV Comedy Channel, alongside other great comedies such as BECKER, WINGS, and DEAR JOHN. The nostalgia continues with THE A-TEAM on Pluto TV 80's Action, and QUANTUM LEAP on Pluto TV Sci-Fi.

Seasons Greetings Category:

Pluto TV is in the Holiday spirit with the launch of the Season's Greetings Category, featuring festive channels like Christmas 365 and More Christmas 365 bringing feel good movies all day long, including INVENTING THE CHRISTMAS PRINCE, A LITTLE CHRISTMAS CHARM, CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD, LOVE IN WINTERLAND, A CHRISTMAS TREASURE, and THE HOLIDAY SITTER

Pluto TV Advent Calendar:

A new holiday movie will be revealed each night until Wednesday, December 25.

Pluto TV Hibernation Movies:

Pop-up channel (beginning December 23 until March 2), this channel will feature big movies and big stars nightly starting at 6 p.m. ET.

MTV On Tour! Channel:

Pluto TV launched the extremely successful MTV On Tour! Channel, which features Taylor Swift music videos spanning all her Eras, and is now live through January 3.

Pluto TV Kids Movie Club:

Over the holiday season, (December 23 until January 5), this pop-up channel will feature kids movies all day long.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv , via the Pluto TV app for Apple, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Rogers Xfinity TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Tizen, Hisense, and Xbox devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Visit Pluto TV Canada on Instagram and TikTok @plutotvca to get started on your free streaming journey.

SOURCE:

*Media Technology Monitor (MTM), December 3, 2024

**Pluto TV Datawarehouse & Pluto TV applications (November 2023 – November 2024).

***Vividata Summer 2024 Study vs. Fall 2023 Study, English Canada, Comp% of A18+, data based on usage in the past month

