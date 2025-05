Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices on May 7

OAKVILLE, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A test of Alert Ready , Canada's National Public Alerting System, will take place on Wednesday, May 7 across most provinces and territories. Canadians in participating provinces and territories will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio and compatible wireless devices at the times indicated below.

Alert Ready Roles and Responsibilities (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

PROVINCE OR TERRITORY TIME OF TEST Alberta 1:55 PM MDT British Columbia 1:55 PM PDT Manitoba 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick 10:55 AM ADT Newfoundland and Labrador 10:45 AM NDT Northwest Territories 9:55 AM MDT Nova Scotia 1:55 PM ADT Nunavut 2:00 PM EDT Ontario 12:55 PM EDT Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM ADT Quebec No test Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM YST

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone , known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Testing of the Alert Ready system provides the opportunity to:

Increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency

Validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end-to-end

Provides an opportunity for Emergency Management officials to practice sending alerts to the public

The test alert will be distributed on TV, radio and wireless, however, not all Canadians will receive the test alert on their mobile device. This may occur for a variety of reasons – device compatibility, connection to an LTE or 5G network, cell tower coverage and device software and settings. To learn more about cell phone compatibility click here .

Can you opt out from receiving an alert?

Given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

Why now?



The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November. Participation in the testing of Alert Ready is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO).

Roles and responsibilities

Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including, but not limited to, tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts. Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service.

Since 2024 the Alert Ready system delivered 877 public emergency alert messages to Canadians. A breakdown of alert types that were issued by province and territory can be found here .

For ongoing updates about the test, follow the official Alert Ready X page .

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

To learn more, visit alertready.ca and follow us on X .

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

To arrange an interview about the Alert Ready test, please contact: Madelaine Lapointe, Pelmorex, [email protected]