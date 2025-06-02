CORUS ENTERTAINMENT DELIVERS A RED-CARPET 2025/2026 LINEUP ACROSS ITS SPECIALTY PORTFOLIO AND STREAMING PLATFORMS

New Peacock Scripted Originals Featuring A-List Talent Bring Corus' Drama Lineup to the Next Level with Simu Liu, Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Keke Palmer, Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany

Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, and Henry Winkler Host New Series Across Corus' Factual Portfolio

Home Network and Flavour Network Champion Canadian Content with Diverse Slate of Lifestyle Series Including Top Chef Canada Season 12, House of Ali Season 2, and the Series Launch of Building Beaumler and Life Is Messy

W Network Remains the Exclusive Canadian Home of Hallmark Channel Bringing Year-Round Feel-Good Content to Fans Through Beloved Seasonal Programming Events, Including Countdown to Christmas and Returning Series Including Mistletoe Murders and Finding Mr. Christmas

Corus' Full 2025/2026 Specialty Schedule Will be Available to Stream on STACKTV

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Corus Entertainment announced its 2025/26 programming slate showcasing a standout lineup of exceptional scripted series with a dynamic mix of star-powered dramas, original lifestyle series, must-watch reality hits, and shows designed to entertain the entire family. Set to premiere across Corus' extensive network and streaming platforms, the new collection of content further strengthens the diverse programming Corus offers for viewers.

"Corus continues to lead the specialty entertainment landscape in Canada, with a portfolio that consistently delivers scale, buzz, and standout storytelling," said Jennifer Abrams, SVP, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. "Our 2025/26 slate raises the bar once again—with high-profile new series, must-see returning hits, and a curated mix of content across our brands and platforms, setting the stage for an unforgettable year of entertainment."

Corus Entertainment presents its 2025/26 roster of new and returning series across its specialty networks below. For more details on all specialty programming, please click here.

SCRIPTED DRAMA & ADULT COMEDY

Corus continues to bring Canadian audiences the best in premium entertainment through its exclusive long-term partnership with NBCUniversal, delivering a powerhouse catalogue of Peacock and Sky Original series. This season stands out with compelling new shows alongside acclaimed returning titles featuring A-list talent. Viewers can catch these series on W Network and Showcase, with all episodes available to stream on STACKTV. Additional launch details will roll out as the season takes shape.

Showcase

Showcase is gearing up for a breakout season with buzz-worthy new titles including, The Paper, a mockumentary from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, starring Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus). The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in The Office is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. The Copenhagen Test, starring Simu Liu, is an espionage thriller series that follows first generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears.

The stakes remain high with PONIES, a spy thriller series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, where two "Ponies" ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is, until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR and the pair become CIA operatives.

The symphony of hits continues with Amadeus, a new Sky limited series starring Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) and Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal, WandaVision) that centers around 25-year-old Amadeus (Sharpe) eager to break free from his child prodigy past and controlling father, Amadeus arrives in 18th-century Vienna and meets the devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri (Bettany). What begins as curiosity quickly spirals into a murderous obsession as Salieri recognizes the divine genius in Amadeus' music—music so transcendent it shakes Salieri's faith to its core.

Also, Ted, the live-action comedy based on the blockbuster film franchise is back for a second season with Seth MacFarlane reprising the voice of the iconic and lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear. The franchise is also expanding with Ted: The Animated Series (WT), a new animated comedy from MacFarlane that continues Ted's misadventures following the events of the films. The reign of Bel-Air continues as the modern-day reimagining of the iconic culture-defining '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, returns for Season 4.

W Network

Coming to W Network is suburban-thriller Peacock series All Her Fault, starring Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, a working mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She doesn't have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare. Rounding out the all-star cast are Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy and Michael Peña.

Also coming to the network is dark comedy, The 'Burbs starring Keke Palmer, which follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbour moves in across the street bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light.

Fan favourite, Outlander, the #1 drama series among specialty entertainment programs*** returns for its eighth and final season, with an epic conclusion sure to captivate viewers across the country.

HALLMARK CHANNEL ON W NETWORK

W Network continues to be the exclusive Canadian destination for Hallmark Channel content, through Corus' ongoing partnership with the brand. Renowned for its feel-good storytelling and seasonal events, Hallmark programming draws devoted viewers year-round, especially during the holidays when Canadians flock to the network for festive flicks and exclusive seasonal series. The annual fan-favourite event, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas continuously places W Network as the #1 entertainment specialty station among A25-54, F25-54 and Ind. 2+ during the programming event****.

Hallmark original series set to warm hearts this fall, is Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, where the beloved star surprises deserving kids, families and adults making extraordinary impacts in their communities with incredible celebrations.

Also, Christmas at Sea, a four-part unscripted series where Hallmark stars interact with fans on a cruise ship, joins the holiday slate. Following its successful debut last year Mistletoe Murders the hit mystery series from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions, created by Ken Cuperus and based on the popular Audible original, returns for a second season starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney. Finally, festive reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas also returns for a second season, where one hopeful contestant will be crowned Hallmark's next leading man and earn a role in a Countdown to Christmas movie.

This winter, Hallmark's smash-hit series The Way Home, filmed and based in Canada, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, will be back for Season 4. During its third season, the multi-generational drama ranked in the top 5 specialty entertainment programs on W Network among A25-54 and was also a top 20 program on STACKTV**.

LIFESTYLE AND FACTUAL

This upcoming broadcast year, Corus' beloved Lifestyle and Factual brands boast a fulsome Canadian original lineup, new seasons of proven hits, and all-star hosts and experts. With a refreshed slate of international offerings, trending renovation and menu-making inspiration, and a continued dedication to Canadian content, Home Network and Flavour Network remain Canada's favourite lifestyle brands, ranking at #1 and #2 respectively.* The #1 factual network, The HISTORY Channel sees the return of the #1 specialty entertainment program; while National Geographic and Top 20 specialty network, Slice, deliver one-of-a-kind storytelling.* All series across the portfolio are available to stream on STACKTV. Additional titles and premiere dates will be shared in the coming months.

Home Network

Following the record-breaking success of Island of Bryan, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler expand their journey with the new series, Building Baeumler. This fall, viewers will see an up-close-and-intimate look at the Bauemlers' lives as the couple juggle personal and commercial renovations in the Bahamas, Florida Keys, and Georgian Bay.

Two new Canadian faces join the Home Network lineup this fall: designer Natalie Chong with Rentovation and self-taught DIYer Kristen Coutts in Beer Budget Reno. Both series provide unique solutions to elevate and personalize a space: either for renters who want forever-home designs or for people wanting budget-friendly transformations. These series will resonate with viewers looking for aspiration as well as affordability.

Home Network continues to feature the best in Canadian lifestyle programming into next year, with the series premiere of Life is Messy. From Scott Brothers Entertainment, designer/realtor Kortney Wilson and contractor Kenny Brain help overwhelmed homeowners tackle the most chaotic households in this heartwarming new series. Then, fan-favourites House of Ali and Rock Solid Builds return for brand new seasons.

Flavour Network

Serving up a festive feast this fall are new Canadian Original series Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, hosted by Canadian actress and comedian Lauren Ash, with celebrated chefs Jordan Andino and Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman as the series expert judges. Plus, Top Chef Canada returns for a remarkable Season 12, promising to showcase the best in Canadian cuisine and talent. Chef, cookbook author, and longtime series host, Eden Grinsphan returns as host, alongside the esteemed panel of returning judges: Chef, fermenter and author David Zilber, powerhouse restaurateur Janet Zuccarini, chef and owner of The McEwan Group, Mark McEwan, and content creator and global food expert Mijune Pak.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto returns for Season 2 of Morimoto's Sushi Master to test the skills of eight expert sushi chefs, alongside fellow judge, Chef Phillip Frankland Lee and host, Lyrica Okano. In this #1 Lifestyle specialty series***, the chefs are tested each week in their technical skills and creativity as they face challenges that test fundamental sushi skills and out of the (bento) box thinking. Famed foodie, Adam Richman, also returns to the Flavour Network lineup with Season 2 of Adam Richman Eats Britain, along with Gordon Ramsay in Season 9 of Kitchen Nightmares, and Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen Season 4.

The HISTORY® Channel

The #1 specialty entertainment program, Curse of Oak Island, returns to The HISTORY Channel as Marty and Rick continue their dogged search.*** Located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Oak Island is home to a mystery that has captivated fans for years. Will Season 13 see the riddle finally unwrapped? The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch also continues its investigation in Season 6.

Iconic stars anchor new series coming to The HISTORY Channel, including WWII with Tom Hanks, History's Deadliest with Ving Rhames, and Hazardous History with Henry Winkler. In WWII with Tom Hanks, Hanks lends his voice to an updated version of the landmark 1973 series, The World at War, featuring five decades worth of new research and archive, telling a fuller story of the war's big events.

National Geographic

National Geographic gets up close and personal with the outcasts of the animal kingdom in Underdogs, narrated by Ryan Reynolds . From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, Underdogs celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don't usually get to be the stars of the show.

Slice

Follow superstar, Tiffany Haddish, in Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, coming to Slice. In the six-part docuseries, Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends take a girls' trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. Returning to the Slice slate is new seasons of The Challenge, Below Deck Down Under, Married to Medicine, Southern Hospitality, and new episodes of The Daily Show. New series Two Sisters: Missing, Murdered, Betrayed, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, and The Idaho Student Murders join the network.

ADULT ANIMATION

Adult Swim caters to its dedicated fanbase by delivering distinctive animation series. This season the network introduces an exciting mix of originals, including The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special, which follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America's way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?" Also, a new Regular Show series from Cartoon Network Studios and executive producer J.G. Quintel will be joining the network.

Meanwhile, Smiling Friends returns for Season 3 this fall.

KIDS

Corus' Kids Networks owns five of the top five English-Kids specialty stations, accounting for over ninety per cent of all viewing to kids' specialty channels*****

YTV, Canada's original kids' channel, introduces The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball to its network, an animated series that trails Gumball Watterson, a blue cat, and his goldfish brother Darwin through the quirky town of Elmore, California. Fans can also look forward to new episodes of Season 9 of Teen Titans GO!, with all previous seasons available to stream exclusively on TELETOON+ in Canada

This fall, Treehouse welcomes Thomas & Friends™: Sodor Sings Together, where the biggest musical event on Sodor is right around the corner and the engines are humming along, preparing stages and a musical surprise performance! But when an errant operatic note shatters ALL the lights around the island, and the musical surprise becomes runaway cargo, Thomas and Nia scramble to get Sodor in tune, singing on time and on key – together. Returning favourites this season from Spin Master Entertainment include Vida The Vet Season 2 and Rubble & Crew Season 4.

