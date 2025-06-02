GLOBAL IS THE DESTINATION FOR TV'S TOP HITS THIS FALL, ANNOUNCING ITS 2025/26 LINEUP WITH SEVEN NEW ACQUISITIONS, ALONGSIDE TV'S #1 COMEDY, LATE NIGHT, REALITY SERIES*, AND RETURNING FAVOURITES

Ensemble Workplace Comedy DMV, Starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows, Dick Wolf's New Procedural Drama CIA, Starring Tom Ellis, and Compelling New Drama Sheriff Country that Expands the World of Fire Country, Starring Morena Baccarin All Join Global's Fall Schedule

Global Also Adds Singing Competition Series The Road, From Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to Its Unscripted Slate

#1 Comedy Ghosts, #1 Reality Show Survivor, #1 Late Night Show Saturday Night Live Return this Fall to Global*

New Drama Y: Marshals (working title), Starring Luke Grimes, Culinary Competition America's Culinary Cup, Hosted, Created and Executive Produced by Padma Lakshmi, and True Crime Series Harlan Coben's Final Twist Come to Global Mid-Season

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

For additional photography and assets, click here.

#CorusUpfront

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Global revealed its 2025/26 broadcast season offering featuring seven star-studded new series as well as many of television's most-watched returning hits. Delivering an impressive 16.5 hours of simulcast programming and more scripted content than any other network in primetime this fall, Global's 2025/26 lineup spans every genre and is streaming on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Global Fall 2025 Schedule (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

New this fall on Global is the single-camera workplace comedy DMV. Set at the U.S. Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV stars a brilliant and hilarious ensemble cast including Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado and Alex Tarranta. Then, joining the FBI-verse and from Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, comes CIA starring Tom Ellis as a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer. Next up is Sheriff Country starring Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country) in an expansion of the Fire Country universe. Lastly, The Road is a new singing competition series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban and follows GRAMMY® Award winner Urban on his journey to discover the next big artist with the help of "tour manager," GRAMMY® Award-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson. Full series descriptions of Global's new series for the fall are available here.

Global's fall lineup also features television's #1 hits including #1 comedy Ghosts, #1 late night show Saturday Night Live, fresh off celebrating its 50th anniversary, and #1 reality show Survivor*, back for its 49th season this fall and what promises to be a legendary 50th season in the spring. Other top 20-ranked shows returning to Global this fall include 9-1-1, FBI, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and Elsbeth*. Also, Canadian-made Murder in a Small Town returns for a second season with Oscar® winner Marcia Gay Harden joining the cast and popular Canadian original true crime series Crime Beat is back for a seventh season.

Global's 2025/26 offering wouldn't be complete without Global News, which is home to Canada's #1 national newscast, Global National**, hosted by Canadian Screen Award winner Dawna Friesen, and The West Block, Canada's #1 Political Show in total audience*** airing Sunday mornings. In addition, The Morning Show, hosted by Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur, continues to be Canada's #1 Canadian News/Lifestyle morning show and saw a year-over-year audience growth of 17% reaching 1.2 million Canadians weekly****, delivering audiences almost two times higher than Your Morning, and over two times higher than Breakfast Television*****.

The fresh content continues with more exciting new series joining the schedule mid-season starting with America's Culinary Cup, a new cooking competition series featuring the most decorated chefs in America and hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi. Then, Y: Marshals (working title) is a new drama joining Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone family of shows and stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. And finally, unscripted series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, which features best-selling author Coben, with over 90 million books sold globally and multiple scripted series, as he steps into the true-crime television genre for the first time. Full series descriptions of Global's new mid-season series are available here. Also, bolstering Global's schedule mid-season is the return of hit series including Global Original Family Law, Watson and Hollywood Squares.

"This spring, Global was the only conventional network to experience year-over-year audience growth seeing a 7% increase in core primetime viewing******, delivering 12 of the top 20 programs – more than any other network*," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. "With Global's new acquisitions for the upcoming broadcast season featuring the most-coveted series coming out of this year's L.A. screenings, paired with some of the most-watched returning series, Global is well-positioned to be the leader in bringing Canadian viewers what they want to see on their screens, entertaining audiences all year long."

GLOBAL'S FALL 2025 SCHEDULE-AT-A-GLANCE

All times are ET and subject to change. New programs bolded.

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight 8 p.m. NCIS 9 p.m. NCIS: Origins 10 p.m. NCIS: Sydney 12:05 a.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wednesday

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight 8 p.m. Survivor 9:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary 10 p.m. Doc 12:05 a.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Thursday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight 7:30 p.m. Ghosts 8 p.m. 9-1-1 9 p.m. Matlock 10 p.m. Elsbeth 12:05 a.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Friday

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight 8 p.m. Sherrif Country 9 p.m. Fire Country 10 p.m. Crime Beat 12:05 a.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday

10 p.m. 48 Hours 11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live

Sunday

7 p.m. 60 Minutes 8 p.m. Murder in a Small Town 9 p.m. The Road

A full list of premiere dates and times from Global's fall lineup will be announced in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data,. Total Canada, SP'25 STD (Jan 6 – Apr 20/25) – confirmed to Apr 13/25, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs

**Numeris PPM Data,. Total Canada, SP'25 STD (Jan 6 – Apr 20/25) – confirmed to Apr 13/25, A18+, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, 3+ airings, Mon-Fri airings only, National Network

***Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'25 STD (Aug 26/24 - Apr 20/25) - confirmed data, Ind. 2+ AMA(000), Total of all individual conventional + specialty airings , 3+ airings

****Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Broadcast Year-to-date (Aug 26/24 – Apr 13/25) – confirmed,Ind2+, AvWkRch(000)

*****Numeris PPM Data, Broadcast Year-to-date (Aug 26/24 – Apr 13/25) – confirmed to Apr 6/25, Total Canada, Mo-Fri 6a-12p, Based on Canadian news/lifestyle morning show genre, CDN CONV COM ENG, CTV based on "Com", all other networks based on "Total", 3+ airings, A18+ AMA(000), growth based on same weeks YoY

******Numeris PPM Data,. Total Canada, SP'25 STD (Jan 6 – Apr 20/25) vs. SP'24 STD (Jan 8 – Apr 21/24) – confirmed to Apr 13/25, A25-54, AMA(000), Full day (Mo-Su 2a-2a)/Primetime (Mo-Su 8-11p)/Off-prime (Mo-Su 2a-8p, 11p-2a), local time

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@globaltv

TikTok:

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Senior Publicity Manager, Global Television and Global News & Audio, 416.860.4224, [email protected]