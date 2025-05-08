GLOBAL'S THE MORNING SHOW CONTINUES TO REIGN AS THE #1 CANADIAN NEWS/LIFESTYLE MORNING SHOW

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment is proud to announce that The Morning Show is the country's most-watched Canadian news/lifestyle morning show, celebrating a 17% audience increase year-over-year, and reaching almost 1.2 million Adults 18+ every week on Global TV.

The Morning Show continues to capture viewers across the country, claiming the top spot in key demos like A18+ from coast-to-coast, delivering audiences that are nearly two times higher than CTV's Your Morning, and over two times higher than Citytv's Breakfast Television. The Morning Show also outperforms other daytime series including The Social and The Good Stuff with Mary Berg.

"With a perfect blend of news of the day, the biggest names in entertainment and Canada's best lifestyle experts, Canadians continue to choose The Morning Show as their first choice for news and lifestyle content when they wake up." said Corus' Head of Morning Programming, Jordan Schwartz.

"We are extremely proud of how audiences have responded to the trusted and compelling voices of Carolyn, Jeff and Morgan in the morning," said Morley Nirenberg, Executive Producer, The Morning Show & Global Entertainment. "With their engaging delivery, unscripted humour and genuine connection to viewers, they arm Canadians with everything they need to start their day."

Hosts Carolyn Mackenzie, Jeff McArthur and Morgan Hoffman are nominated for a Canadian Screen Award (CSA) for Best Host, Talk Show, or Entertainment News program.

Tune into The Morning Show every weekday on Global TV from 9-10 a.m. ET/PT/10-11 a.m. AT.

