Pluto TV and Just For Entertainment Distribution Announce Just for Laughs FAST channel is now available on Pluto TV in Canada, LatAm, Brazil, France, Italy and the Nordics

QUEBEC CITY, QC and TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, global leader and Canada's most popular* free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, and Just For Entertainment Distribution announced today a deal between the two companies to bring the Just For Laughs FAST Channel to Canada, LatAm, Brazil, France, Italy, and the Nordic countries. The channel is now live in all markets.

Viewers can tun in to the Just for Laughs GAGS channel to enjoy hilarious pranks, timeless humor, and laugh-out-loud moments that appeal to all ages. No dialogue, just universal comedy guaranteed to brighten viewers day anytime they tune in!

Alex Avon (Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, Just For Entertainment Distribution) stated: "JFE Distribution is thrilled to announce our continuing expansion, now with our FAST deal with Pluto TV in several territories. Placing our award-winning content on new channels helps with our mission of "Keeping the world feeling good" with the best programming around."

Kat Kowalski, SVP Content Strategy & Acquisitions, Pluto TV International noted: "Canadian content travels the globe so well. Pluto TV viewers love a good laugh, and through Canada's JFE Distribution we are so happy to bring the Just For Laughs Channel to the FAST world through our platform."

Carlos Pacheco (Director of Monetization & OTT at Just For Entertainment Distribution) added: "Our new partnership with Pluto TV further exemplifies our unique standing as an independent producer and publisher by expanding our content into even more markets. We're especially proud to bring Just for Laughs' first FAST channel in the Canadian market with Pluto TV."

In Canada the new FAST Channel called Just For Laughs GAGS joins Pluto TV, which prides itself in offering a human-led curation of programming based on what resonates most. In Canada Pluto TV's wide variety of genres and content categories include but are limited to; Crime Drama, True Crime, Classic TV, Classic TV Comedy, Sci-Fi and Supernatural, Comedy, Drama, Movies, Game Shows, Reality, Competition Reality, News and Opinion, Local News (which includes 15 local Canadian news channels live), Home and Food, Kids, French, Sports, Anime, and Music.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

About Just For Entertainment Distribution

Based in Quebec City, Just For Entertainment Distribution was launched in February 2025, fka Amuz Distribution, with a mission to spread comedy and feel-good content around the world, both scripted and unscripted. Just for Entertainment Distribution expands on Amuz Distribution's goal to create and sell finished programmes and originals by securing and leveraging all rights and adopting a full 360-degree approach to content. The company's signature program Just for Laughs Gags is broadcast in over #100 territories. Current titles include: award-winning dramedy About Antoine, highest 2024 Quebec Box Office film by Ricardo Trogi - 1995, sketch comedy Abroad, animated comedy Babyatrice; redemptive dramedy series Larry, comedy series Like Father, Like Daughter, scripted non-verbal comedy series LOL : ) ComediHa, and more. Just For Entertainment Distribution – keeping the world feeling good.

SOURCE:

*Media Technology Monitor (MTM), December 3, 2024

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @plutotvca

TikTok: @plutoTVCA

Facebook: facebook.com/plutotvca

SOURCE Pluto TV (Canada)

Press Contacts: Pluto TV (Canada) Laura Heath Potter - [email protected]; Pluto TV (International) Francesca Soffientini - [email protected]; JFE Dist. Media (Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO of MJ Global Communications [email protected] T: +1-917-386-7569 New York, NY