Laval business receives a total of nearly $1 million in financial assistance from CED.

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Frankie's Organic is a business that manufactures, packages and distributes certified organic snacks. In addition to its own line of products, made with whole grains and USDA‍-‍certified organic, the company also packs for other retailers and brands private‍-‍label snacks that are also guaranteed to be gluten‍-‍free, GMO‍-‍free and pesticide‍-‍free.

Supporting business digitization contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $995,922 in repayable contributions for Frankie's Organic Foods Inc., known as Frankie's Organic. This CED funding will enable the business to improve its productivity by digitizing its facilities.

The first amount of $495,922 from CED has enabled the business to acquire and install new robotic production equipment, including a snack production cell, a packaging system, and an intelligent conveyor computer system. A second contribution, in the amount of $500,000, will make it possible to acquire and install new robotic packaging equipment, including a vision‍-‍guided cell, a box and tray packaging system, an extruder, and a pallet racking system. The aim of CED's funding is to increase competitiveness and productivity at Frankie's Organic Foods.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support projects that will dynamize the Laval region. I am delighted to see that the investments granted to Frankie's Organic will enable it to take the next step in its growth: The business will be able to modernize its facilities by acquiring high‍-‍tech digital equipment. This step will increase its productivity considerably, which is excellent news for Laval's economy."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"SMEs are at the core of innovation and economic growth in our communities, and our government wants to actively participate in their development. Thanks to CED's funding, Frankie's Organic will now be able to invest in advanced digitization technologies and thereby improve its growth and productivity. Its contribution to the Laval region's economic vitality is important, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and spin‍-‍offs of these wonderful projects."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We wish to thank CED for its financial support, which will enable us to automate our facilities and offer more healthy snack to our clients. Frankie's Organic means snacks that contain natural ingredients, without chemicals, that are flavourful and that have ingredients that are all clear and understandable, even to an eight‍-‍year-old child."

Frank Cristiano, President, Frankie's Organic

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions