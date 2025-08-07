OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has initiated consultations with Canadian industry, businesses and labour representatives, to develop the regulations for the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act.

The Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act will reduce federal barriers to interprovincial trade and labour mobility by recognizing comparable provincial or territorial regulatory requirements. It ensures that Canadian workers and businesses face fewer obstacles as they move goods, provide services and pursue opportunities to work across the country.

As part of the implementation of the Act, regulations are being developed to specify requirements, including what makes federal requirements comparable to existing provincial and territorial ones, as well as any potential exceptions to the Act to protect the health, safety and security of Canadians, their social and economic well-being and the environment.

The Government of Canada will hold regional and national consultations with industry, businesses and labour representatives over the coming month, as a critical piece in the development of those specific regulations.

Interested parties are welcome to provide input in two ways:

Regional engagement: The government will meet with stakeholders, industry and labour representatives through a series of roundtable meetings. In-person and virtual meetings will be held across the country in cooperation with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Sessions will include hundreds of representatives from a wide range of key industries including agriculture and agri-food, manufacturing, labour and transportation. Written submissions: Interested parties can also submit their feedback directly in writing (link to new page) by August 22, 2025 .

These consultations will help us understand the needs of industry, businesses and labour and directly inform the drafting of the final regulations of the Act.

The final regulations will be published in fall 2025, in order to operationalize the Act.

Quote

"We are listening to and answering the calls from business and industry to remove barriers to trade between Canada's provinces and territories. We are working with them every step of the way to remove the federal red tape and give Canadians lower prices and more choice. Together, we will build the strongest economy in the G7."

—The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick Facts

Trade within Canada is an essential driver of the Canadian economy. Eliminating barriers to internal trade will lower prices on everyday items, give Canadians greater choice, and increase productivity, adding up to $200 billion to the economy.

is an essential driver of the Canadian economy. Eliminating barriers to internal trade will lower prices on everyday items, give Canadians greater choice, and increase productivity, adding up to to the economy. The Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act is part of the One Canadian Economy legislation, which received Parliamentary Royal Assent on June 26, 2025 , and aims to build a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient Canadian economy.

One Canadian Economy

Internal Trade

