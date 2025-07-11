QUÉBEC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and Canadian Heritage (PCH)

The Government of Canada is granting a total of $1,750,000 in financial support to the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ). This must-attend multi-genre musical event taking place on the Plains of Abraham and at other locations across downtown Québec attracts numerous tourists every year thanks to performances by local and international groups and artists. The aim of this funding is to market the FEQ so as to attract visitors from outside Quebec, maintain the summer event's relevance and appeal by enhancing the tourism experience, and provide better access to works by professional artists.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the announcement today.

The Government of Canada is providing the following financial assistance:

A non-repayable contribution of $1.2 million under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This funding enables the FEQ to engage in promotional activities internationally, to renew its brand image and to develop new products to enhance festivalgoers' experience at the 2025 and 2026 editions.

A $550,000 grant for the FEQ's 2025 edition through Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding enables the organization to launch a rich program including internationally renowned artists, in addition to providing an exceptional showcase for the next generation of artists.

Quotes:

"The CED support announced today attests to our government's willingness to support the tourism industry and to reaffirm its assistance for flagship organizations across Quebec's different regions. The funding provided to the FEQ represents an important lever to increase the region's appeal. Through our investments in cultural, musical and tourism experiences, we reaffirm our commitment to welcoming visitors from home and abroad to the beautiful city of Québec."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The Festival d'été de Québec is a flagship summer event that brings to life the Plains of Abraham and a multitude of other locations at the heart of the magnificent city of Québec. This major musical gathering, which shines the spotlight on both recognized and emerging artists, offers varied programming that attracts over one million festivalgoers every year. Our government is proud to support this artistic effervescence and to contribute to the success of an event that really brings people together. I wish everyone a great festival!"

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Government of Canada has long been an ally of the Festival d'été de Québec, and its support makes all the difference to us. Thanks to its valuable financial contribution, we can promote the event well beyond our borders, showcase a range of wonderfully diverse Canadian artists, and provide the community with programming that is both rich and inclusive."

Nicolas Racine, President and CEO, FEQ

Quick facts:

CED is the key federal player in Quebec to promote economic development in the regions and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

to promote economic development in the regions and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

