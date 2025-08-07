OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Critical minerals are essential to the technologies and industries that power the modern economy and contribute to a more-secure future. Canada is poised to meet rising global demand and lead in the sustainable supply of this strategic resource, while adding value and jobs here at home.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of $8.2 million through the Global Partnerships Initiative (GPI) to Northcliff Resources (Northcliff), a Canadian company developing a tungsten-molybdenum deposit in New Brunswick through its Sisson Project. The funding is part of the broader Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to accelerate the development of key mineral projects across the country and strengthen Canada's position in global supply chains. The funding will be directed toward the feasibility study update and engineering design, which will provide the necessary economic and technical information to support a construction decision on the Sisson Project.

The Sisson Project is one of New Brunswick's most promising mining developments, with the potential to become a significant source of tungsten and molybdenum and a driver of regional economic growth. These key minerals help produce lightweight, durable components for industrial purposes and improved performance of batteries, used in energy storage and other renewable energy systems. They are also critical to defence and aerospace industries. This investment helps secure a domestic supply, reducing Canada's reliance on foreign sources and strengthening our supply chains.

With strong federal government support, the Canadian critical minerals sector is creating new opportunities for industry, strengthening national security and supporting long-term economic growth in New Brunswick and across the country.

Quotes

"Canada is a global leader in providing the responsibly sourced critical minerals essential for energy, digital technologies and national defence. This federal investment in the Northcliff Resources project will enable the production of these minerals and strengthen our economy and security while creating good jobs in New Brunswick — a win-win for the province and the entire country."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"New Brunswick's mining industry has a long and proud history — and the Northcliff Sisson Project is a significant opportunity to build on that heritage while looking to the future. This project will create good jobs, drive economic growth and help position Canada as a reliable supplier of critical minerals. Together, we are shifting our economy from reliance to resilience."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada–U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

"The Canadian government is making investments to ensure that the minerals are available to support newly developing technologies as well as maintain security of supply and North American industrial competitiveness. Northcliff has the opportunity to contribute to these key objectives by becoming a reliable, easily accessible, domestic producer of two critical minerals — tungsten and molybdenum. We appreciate this important funding from the Canadian government to help advance the Sisson Project and develop a domestic and resilient supply chain for critical minerals."

Andrew Ing

Chairman, President and CEO, Northcliff Resources

Quick Facts

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, supported by an investment of $3.8 billion , aims to advance the development of critical minerals and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Strategy addresses five core objectives: supporting economic growth, competitiveness and job creation promoting climate action and strong environmental management enhancing global security and partnerships with allies advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples fostering diverse and inclusive workforces and communities

, aims to advance the development of critical minerals and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The Strategy addresses five core objectives: Over the last few years, Canada has made landmark investments across a range of critical mineral supply chain projects in Canada . Canada is actively providing support under the Strategy to address barriers through funding and collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous groups, mining companies and other Canadian and international partners.

has made landmark investments across a range of critical mineral supply chain projects in . is actively providing support under the Strategy to address barriers through funding and collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous groups, mining companies and other Canadian and international partners. The Global Partnership Initiative supports Canada's global leadership on critical minerals by supporting Canada's growing number of bilateral commitments and engagements in the critical minerals space.

Associated Links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Greg Frame, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]