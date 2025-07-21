MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

This year, the Just For Laughs Festival is back in Montréal from July 16 to 27 with new diverse programming where festive comic entertainment is front stage!

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), along with the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a total of $1,859,000 in funding for the Just For Laughs Festival.

CED is providing a non-repayable contribution of $1,359,000 under its Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the festival. This assistance serves to support the promotion and marketing of the event, in addition to fostering the development of new products.

For its part, Canadian Heritage is providing $500,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support the 2025 edition of the festival. This funding will allow audiences to access rich bilingual programming, including comedy shows of all kinds.

"The Just For Laughs Festival is one of our metropolis's flagship events which, on top of generating significant economic impacts, helps to position Montréal as the world capital of festivals. That is why our government is today announcing significant funding to attract festivalgoers from all walks of life and to provide the public with a renewed experience. Congratulations to the entire team! I invite Montréalers and tourists from home and abroad to take advantage of a rich program that illustrates our diversity and cultural vitality!"

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The Just For Laughs Festival is an integral part of Montréal's cultural life. By showcasing both established artists and emerging talents, this major international event reflects the vitality, creativity and strength of our comedy scene. Our new government is proud to support this festival, which perfectly embodies the richness of our culture. Don't miss this great opportunity to come together and laugh!"

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Montréal's Just For Laughs Festival is the largest comedy festival in the world, a must-attend event that, every summer, transforms the metropolis into the world capital of laughter. For over 40 years, it has been celebrating humour in all its forms, bringing together renowned artists, rising stars and the next generation of talent in a rich, daring, inclusive program.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

