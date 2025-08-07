OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is ready to get our country building major infrastructure projects again – in partnership with Indigenous Peoples. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the Métis Major Projects Summit in Ottawa to discuss the Building Canada Act and hear from Métis leaders on how best to work together.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister and Métis leadership discussed how the Building Canada Act will enable Canada's new government to build big things that will connect and transform the national economy – driving greater prosperity for Métis through equity ownership and resource management projects. They focused on how the Government of Canada and Métis leaders will work together to build these projects. To ensure effective partnership with Indigenous Peoples, the federal government is moving forward with several new measures, including:

Standing up an Indigenous Advisory Council that will work closely with the new Major Federal Projects Office. Comprised of Métis, First Nations, and Inuit, as well as Modern Treaty and Self-Government representatives, the Advisory Council will help ensure Indigenous perspectives and priorities are integrated at each stage. Both the Major Federal Projects Office and the Indigenous Advisory Council will be operational by Labour Day.

From early discussions on which projects to prioritize to ongoing capacity-building, new funding streams will support meaningful participation of Indigenous leadership in major projects. Expanding the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program. Canada's new government has doubled the program to $10 billion, enabling more Indigenous communities to acquire full equity ownership of major projects. The government has substantially broadened the types of projects that are eligible for Métis equity participation through this financing from across the natural resource and energy sectors, from electricity generation to carbon capture, to critical minerals and beyond.

The Prime Minister and Métis leaders affirmed their commitment to work together on advancing shared priorities.

Today's Summit built on previous meetings in recent weeks with First Nations and Inuit leaders, in Gatineau and Inuvik respectively. Collaboration will continue to further advance these conversations on a distinctions basis.

"We are turning challenge into opportunity – and we're doing so in partnership. Bill C-5 is enabling legislation that allows for new ways of working together. Through Indigenous equity and resource management, we will build ports, bridges, highways, and other major infrastructure projects in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and communities. This Summit marked an important step forward in that effort as we work to build transformative projects in true partnership with Métis."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Partnerships with Indigenous Peoples are at the heart of the One Canadian Economy Act. The Métis Major Projects Summit marks a crucial step in making Canada the strongest economy in the G7 while ensuring that Métis rights holders, and all Indigenous Peoples, are direct and meaningful participants in reaching that objective."

— The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

"Métis communities have long demonstrated strength, innovation, and leadership in shaping this country – and their voices, priorities, and economic aspirations are vital to our future. The work we're doing here together is helping build a more resilient and inclusive Canada, grounded in partnership, sustainability, and shared prosperity."

— The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"As we move forward in this chapter of our country's history, we will ensure our work with Métis holds their decision-making, innovation, and values at the forefront. I am pleased to participate in today's dialogue to discuss openly about the Building Canada Act. An inclusive economy is essential to a strong, shared future built with and for Indigenous Peoples."

— The Hon. Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"I know first-hand the determination, perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit that runs through our communities. Métis are ready to play an active role in shaping and strengthening Canada's economy. Together, we will work with Métis communities to drive impactful change."

— The Hon. Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Right now, Canada has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our economy and secure our sovereignty in a way that advances reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and will provide prosperity for generations of Métis. With meaningful collaboration, we can create opportunity in Métis communities across the country as we enhance our energy security and develop our resources."

— The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The Building Canada Act ensures consultation with Métis and other Indigenous Peoples is built into the implementation process for determining whether a project should be listed under the Act as a project of national interest and for the development of the conditions document.

ensures consultation with Métis and other Indigenous Peoples is built into the implementation process for determining whether a project should be listed under the Act as a project of national interest and for the development of the conditions document. The Government of Canada will advance nation-building projects while respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 , and the rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the principle of free, prior, and informed consent.

will advance nation-building projects while respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of the , and the rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the principle of free, prior, and informed consent. The Indigenous Advisory Council will work closely with the Major Federal Projects Office to provide Indigenous perspectives for consideration at each stage. It will not replace consultation under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

The Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation is responsible for managing the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program. Loan guarantees are available to support Indigenous equity participation in projects of various sizes, reflecting the diversity of opportunities and economic development priorities in Indigenous communities across Canada .

. By advancing national interest projects, the Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to support economic prosperity, grounded in respect for constitutionally protected rights and modern treaty obligations.

