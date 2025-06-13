The two Montréal events receive over $1 million in financial support from CED.

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism through festivals and events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a contribution of $1,012,375 for the Francofolies de Montréal (the Francos) and the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM). This CED support will enable these events to promote their activities and attract festivalgoers to their 2025 editions.

The Francos and the FIJM are two major events that are iconic of Montréal's summers. CED's funding will make it possible to deploy an international marketing strategy for the 36th edition of the Francos and the 45th edition of the FIJM, as well as develop products as part of these two events.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Festivals and cultural events stimulate creation and generate major economic spin-offs in Quebec and across the country. The Government of Canada is proud to support the Francos and the FIJM, two festive gatherings that bring people together and shine a spotlight on the metropolis, while enabling the city to move to homegrown rhythms and international beats. CED's funding attests to our commitment to boost tourism so that visitors from around the world can discover our events and the best tourism experience we have to offer in Montréal and across all Quebec regions."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The team at the Francos de Montréal and the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is proud to once again provide Montréalers with diverse, inclusive, accessible programming, with two thirds of our shows available free of charge. Together, we can experience these larger-than-life moments of communion in the Quartier des spectacles!"

Maurin Auxéméry, Director of Programming, Francos de Montréal and FIJM

Quick facts

The funds have been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Véronique Simard, Director of Operations and Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]