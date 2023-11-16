OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement today on Louis Riel Day:

"Today, we honour the life, sacrifice, and legacy of Louis Riel on the 138th anniversary of his execution in Regina. A proud Red River Métis, Louis Riel was instrumental in bringing Manitoba into the Confederacy, and he is widely recognized today as the province's founding father. A leader in both the Red River and North-West Resistance, his advocacy for the protection of Métis rights and culture is still felt to this day.

We reflect on Louis Riel's legacy and acknowledge the work being done by Métis communities to advance his vision for Métis across the homeland. The Government of Canada supports this vision through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord. This recognizes Louis Riel's role in the creation of Canada and outlines the Government of Canada's and Métis' shared commitment to a renewed government-to-government relationship. We continue to promote and work with Métis and other Indigenous partners across the country to advance reconciliation, including through the implementation of the United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan – a roadmap to implement the Calls to Action of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Historic injustices such as the execution of Louis Riel remind us of the work that remains to be done together to end systemic racism in Canada as we continue to walk the path of reconciliation.

Today, Louis Riel's lasting legacy is celebrated not only by Métis, but all people living in Canada. We encourage everyone to learn more about this instrumental Métis leader in addition to Métis history and culture."

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Simon Ross, Director of Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: [email protected], 819-934-2302; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]