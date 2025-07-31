BIG RIVER FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Big River First Nation

Today, Chief Jonathan Bear of Big River First Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement resolving the Nation's longstanding claims related to past treaty entitlements, including agricultural benefits, also known as a Cows and Plows settlement.

Canada will pay $208 million in compensation to Big River First Nation in recognition of the federal government's failure to provide farming tools, crop seed, ammunition and livestock promised under Treaty 6. These items were intended to support Big River First Nation in their agricultural pursuits. However, as a result of Canada's failure to meet its Treaty obligations, the Nation did not have the equipment it needed to support its members.

Settling specific claims is an important part of Canada's ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, Canada is taking responsibility and working toward a better future. This work is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"Today marks a historic day for our Nation. This settlement signifies new and promising pathways for current and future generations of our people while also affirming our Nation-to-Nation relationship with Canada by acknowledging our inherent Treaty rights as First Nations people."

Jonathan Bear

Chief of Big River First Nation

"Addressing Canada's mistreatment of Big River First Nation and reaching this settlement are essential steps toward improving the relationship between our nations. The failure to provide the people of Big River First Nation with the support they were promised under Treaty 6 has had lasting economic consequences for the community. This agreement seeks to resolve this historical injustice, and create new opportunities for a brighter future."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This settlement marks an important moment in Canada's partnership with Big River First Nation under Treaty 6. It reflects our shared focus on moving forward together, building trust, and supporting the Nation's future in the spirit of reconciliation."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Big River First Nation is a part of the Cree Nation and is located in Saskatchewan , close to the Big River and Prince Albert National Park . Big River First Nation is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince Albert and 19 kilometres southwest of the village of Debden . It has nearly 30,000 acres of reserve land.

is a part of the Cree Nation and is located in , close to the Big River and . Big is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of the city of and 19 kilometres southwest of the village of . It has nearly 30,000 acres of reserve land. Treaty 6 was signed by Crown representatives and Cree, Assiniboine and Ojibwe leaders on August 23, 1876 , at Fort Carleton, Saskatchewan , and on September 9, 1876 , at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan . The Treaty boundaries extend across central portions of present-day Alberta and Saskatchewan .

, at Fort Carleton, , and on , at Fort Pitt, . The Treaty boundaries extend across central portions of present-day and . Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims—made by First Nations against the Government of Canada—relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets, and to the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy, and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act .

. Over the past five years ( April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2025 ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

to ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly in compensation. To date, 53 agricultural benefits claims have been resolved in Treaties 4, 5, 6, and 10, for more than $6.9 billion in compensation.

