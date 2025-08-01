ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE L'NU, NB, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Elsipogtog First Nation proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new fire hall—a vital addition that strengthens community safety, resilience, and self-reliance.

This state-of-the-art facility includes bays to accommodate up to four fire trucks along with essential equipment and features a range of purpose-built spaces designed to support operational efficiency, firefighter wellness, and community engagement. The fire hall is a symbol of protection and preparedness, providing first responders with the tools and space they need to serve the community effectively—now and for generations to come.

The building's design reflects deep cultural significance: its exterior is inspired by the colours of the medicine wheel, while engraved canoe paddles on the façade honour the enduring relationship between First Nations and water. Inside, natural wood panels connect the modern structure to the surrounding forest, grounding it in the land and traditions of the L'nu people.

With an investment of over $10 million from Indigenous Services Canada, this project reinforces the health, safety, and well-being of Elsipogtog's firefighters and the entire community. It stands as a testament to the power of infrastructure that is rooted in culture, built for purpose, and driven by community needs.

Quotes

"This fire station is more than just a building, it's a symbol of our community's strength, resilience and deep respect for those who protect us. I'm so proud of our firefighters and of all they do for the Elsipogtog First Nation community. It's especially meaningful that this fire station is dedicated in memory of Fire Chief Sylvester Copage, who served our community with courage, dedication, and heart. His legacy lives on in every firefighter who walks through these doors."

Chief Arren Sock

Elsipogtog First Nation

"Congratulations to the community of Elsipogtog First Nation, who brought this important and vital facility to life. This new fire hall is important to the Nation's growth and resilience and reinforces your commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for the community."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Formerly known as Big Cove , the First Nation officially changed its name in 2003 to Elsipogtog, translated from Mi'kmaw to mean "River of Fire."

, the First Nation officially changed its name in 2003 to Elsipogtog, translated from Mi'kmaw to mean "River of Fire." Elsipogtog First Nation is located along the Richibucto River, about eight kilometres southwest of Rexton, New Brunswick .

. It is the largest First Nation reserve in New Brunswick , with a registered population of 3,658.

, with a registered population of 3,658. The Elsipogtog Fire Hall features: Two bays with three overhead doors accommodating up to four fire trucks and equipment. Dedicated spaces including the Fire Chief's office, locker room, gear bunker, laundry room, dorm room, multipurpose room, dayroom/kitchen, and a dining area. Shower and washroom facilities designed to improve firefighter safety and readiness.



