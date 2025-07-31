Sprouting Ceremony marks new beginning for urban Indigenous Peoples in Halifax

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED MI'KMAW TERRITORY, NS, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre hosted a Sprouting Ceremony to mark the start of early site work for its new centre, the Wije'winen Centre. This moment marks a significant step forward in creating a safe, permanent, and culturally grounded space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in or transitioning to urban centres in Halifax.

Pamela Glode-Desrochers, Executive Director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, was joined at the Sprouting Ceremony by the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, joining on behalf of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services. The construction was supported by a $28.8 million investment provided in 2022 by Indigenous Services Canada through the Major Infrastructure funding stream of the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) program and additional funding through the National Association of Friendship Centres.

For over 50 years, the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre has been a central hub for urban Indigenous people in Halifax. It delivers more than 55 programs and services, including early childhood education, employment and housing supports, harm reduction, justice programs, and cultural revitalization. The new centre will expand this work and serve more than 7,000 urban Indigenous clients annually in a space designed by and for the community.

The Wije'winen centre will provide a purpose-built space for the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre to continue and grow its essential services, including education, employment, housing, harm reduction, cultural programming, and justice supports. More than just a building, Wije'winen will stand as a visible and lasting reflection of Mi'kmaw culture in the heart of downtown Halifax.

Quotes

"In Mi'kmaw, Wije'winen means 'come with us' — an open invitation that reflects the heart of everything we do at the Centre. As we move into this next phase of constructing our new Wije'winen Centre we keep this spirit of welcome and inclusion at the forefront of our work, which would not be possible without the support and collaboration of Indigenous Services Canada."

Pam Glode Desrochers

Executive Director, Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

"Critical spaces like the Wije'winen Centre provide essential supports to develop and connect urban Indigenous communities. This project will provide our members with safer spaces to deliver culturally relevant, inclusive and high-quality supports and services."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Government of Canada is proud to support a new building for the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, which will provide a sustainable, resilient, and accessible space where they can serve their community in the heart of Halifax. This project is an example of Canada's commitment to advancing reconciliation and building a strong future for all Canadians."

Shannon Miedema

Member of Parliament for Halifax

"Today's Sprouting Ceremony celebrates a new chapter for the Wije'winen Centre and the urban Indigenous community it serves. This centre will be a safe and supportive place where Indigenous people in K'jipuktuk can access the programs and services they need to thrive. It stands as a symbol of resilience, connection, and the bright future ahead for the Indigenous Peoples in our community and region."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab

Member of Parliament for Halifax West and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

In 2022, the Major Infrastructure funding stream of the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) program contributed $28.8 million to the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre for the design and construction of a new centre.

to the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre for the design and construction of a new centre. The urban component of the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund provided $194.9 million over three years (2022-2023 to 2024-2025) to support investments in major and minor infrastructure projects for all urban and rural Indigenous service delivery organizations.

over three years (2022-2023 to 2024-2025) to support investments in major and minor infrastructure projects for all urban and rural Indigenous service delivery organizations. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada contributed $5 million to this project.

to this project. Infrastructure funding supports capital projects, including, but not limited to, essential health and safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency, to ensure safe and accessible spaces for program and service delivery.

This investment supports the Government of Canada's commitment to addressing the ongoing tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people as outlined in the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. Investments like this help provide safe, no-barrier spaces for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to access their cultures and languages and to strengthen their cultural identities, no matter their location, including urban environments.

