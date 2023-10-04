OTTAWA, ON — TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister responsible for FedNor; and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth; issued the following statement:

"Every single day in this country, Indigenous families, and friends seek out healing as they mourn the loss of their missing and murdered loved ones from violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

We recognize the work of Indigenous women because they have and continue to be the most passionate and determined advocates for themselves and their communities. The spirit of care and understanding for one another that is at the core of this movement is forging a new path forward. We want to continue uplifting their voices and emphasizing that Indigenous women are valued and deserve better.

Today, on Sisters in Spirit Day and the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, we honour the lives, memories, and spirits of the too many Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people that are missing or have been murdered across Canada.

We acknowledge the strength, courage, and unwavering perseverance of families, survivors, and communities, who continue to advocate for transformational change that can be felt today, and will be for generations to come. We have heard first-hand the pain and suffering experienced by far too many, and we recognize that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people continue to experience violence, discrimination, and other harmful behaviours. Our government continues to prioritize and implement our efforts to advance the Federal Pathway, the National Action Plan, the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, and moving forward on a national Red Dress Alert system. As we coordinate these whole-of-government efforts and lay the groundwork for more progress, we recognize that there is so much more yet to be done.

Today we recommit ourselves to advancing efforts with partners to implement and sustain actions that make a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For all the families, survivors, and communities living with the loss of their missing and murdered loved ones, we need to do better, and we will do better."

Taking care

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Support is also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling that focuses on healing and providing emotional support, such as listening, or referrals to additional services and culturally specific help that is centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

