Statement from the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

Recognizing National Invasive Species Awareness Week

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, giving Canadians an opportunity to learn more about aquatic invasive species and how we all can play a role in stopping their introduction and spread in Canada's watersheds.

Aquatic invasive species are organisms such as fish, invertebrates, or plants that have been introduced into a new aquatic environment that is not their home. Many do not have natural predators in their new environment, while others are perfectly suited to thrive in Canadian waters. As a result, aquatic invasive species can grow rapidly, damage habitat, and outcompete and harm native species. This can have severe and often irrevocable consequences for our environment, society, and economy.

The Government of Canada recognizes that sustained effort and close collaboration with partners are key in tackling this issue. In 2017, the Government allocated $43.8 million over five years to address the dangerous threat aquatic invasive species pose to our marine and freshwater ecosystems. We established the first ever national aquatic invasive species management program in Canada to implement the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations under the Fisheries Act in collaboration with our partners.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada works closely with federal, provincial, and territorial partners to ensure a cohesive approach to preventing the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species in Canadian waters. We are collaborating with the Canada Border Services Agency to develop training material for federal fishery officers, border services officers, and provincial and territorial authorities. We will continue to work collaboratively to share information and develop response strategies and plans.

Prevention is the most effective way of dealing with aquatic invasive species. There are steps we can all take to help prevent them from entering our environment and limiting their spread. I encourage everyone to:

learn about aquatic invasive species, including how to recognize them;

always clean, drain, and dry any equipment used in the water;

never move organisms or water from one body of water to another; and,

never let live aquatic animals and plants loose into the environment by releasing live bait or flushing aquarium pets down the drain, for example.

For more information, visit Fisheries and Oceans Canada's website:

https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/species-especes/ais-eae/index-eng.html

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

