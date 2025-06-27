TORBAY, NL, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are the heart of coastal communities, bringing people together for both work and leisure.

Investing in infrastructure is essential to strengthen local commercial and recreational fisheries and provide reliable and safe harbours for their users. Nationally, these harbours support over 45,000 Canadians employed in the fish and seafood industry.

In line with the Government of Canada's commitment to economic growth and support for coastal communities, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced a $4.1 million investment for the reconstruction of the Torbay wharf in Newfoundland and Labrador which is a hub for commerce, community and local culture.

To improve safety, existing infrastructure will be removed and replaced with a new timber wharf and concrete spray wall, specially designed to withstand extreme weather events resulting from climate change. The reconstructed wharf, expected to be completed in May 2026, will support the region's economy and culture by boosting commercial and recreational fisheries, which provides jobs and help preserves the community's traditions and way of life. Many small craft harbours, like Torbay Wharf, are the economic engines fueling coastal, rural and Indigenous communities across Canada. Keeping them in good working condition and resilient from weather challenges supports the economies and traditions of these important communities.

Quotes

"Ensuring that commercial harvesters and coastal communities have access to modern, resilient infrastructure is essential for Canada's economic strength and sustainability. By investing in the rebuilding and upgrading of harbours, we are not only supporting local industries but also fortifying our harbours against severe weather and climate challenges. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Harbour Authority of Torbay volunteers for their dedication—your work strengthens our communities and ensures that harvesters can continue to operate effectively."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 invested $463 million over three years to support Canada's small craft harbours. More than $100 million of this funding has been allocated to 26 harbours in Newfoundland and Labrador , including in Torbay.

over three years to support small craft harbours. More than of this funding has been allocated to 26 harbours in and , including in Torbay. Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities, which are incorporated, not-for-profit organizations that manage and operate facilities for local users. There are approximately 1000 volunteers in harbour authorities across Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . The main contract for this work has been awarded to Exploits Welding and Machine Shop Limited.

Associated Links

