YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's annual Arctic summer operational season is underway. Through its new Arctic Strategy, the Canadian Coast Guard is working with Inuit, First Nation, and Métis partners to deliver services and programs in the North, by the North, for the North.

In total, seven Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers are scheduled to deploy from June into November to enable the annual northern community resupply, search and rescue operations, marine pollution incidents, Canadian Arctic security, and other operational and program commitments.

CCGS Vincent Massey near Salluit, northern Quebec, July 2024. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

June 11 – CCGS Pierre Radisson departed Quebec City, QC , for icebreaking, Arctic science support, Marine Environmental and Hazards Response (MEHR) vessel reconnaissance and assessment, buoy tending operations, and refueling Killiniq's remote communication station.

June 26 – CCGS Henry Larsen departs St. John's, NL, for icebreaking, Arctic science support, and Operation Pacer Goose – to support the annual resupply of U.S. Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.

June 27 – CCGS Amundsen departs Quebec City, QC, for the 2025 Amundsen Science mission.

July 1 – CCGS Des Groseilliers departs Quebec City, QC, for icebreaking, Arctic science support, MEHR vessel reconnaissance and assessment, and refueling the weather station in Eureka, NU.

July 9 – CCGS Jean Goodwill departs Dartmouth, NS, for icebreaking in Southern and Central Arctic, as well as the High Arctic, if required.

July 17 – CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier departs Nome, Alaska (following its deployment in Operation North Pacific Guard), for icebreaking, Arctic science support, MEHR vessel reconnaissance and assessment, and buoy tending operations in the Western Arctic.

September 18 – CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent departs Cambridge Bay, NU, to assist the Joint Ocean Ice Study in the Beaufort Sea, and provide icebreaking support in the High and Low Arctic. It will be the last vessel operating in the Arctic, until the end of November 2025.

Through presence, assistance, and operations, the Canadian Coast Guard continues to demonstrate and reinforce Canada's long-standing, well-established sovereignty in the North.

Quick Facts:

The Canadian Coast Guard maintains safe and efficient marine navigation in Arctic waters by providing icebreaking services to the shipping industry and other vessel traffic, and daily ice and operations briefings in the North.

Iqaluit's Marine Communications and Traffic Services centre reopened on May 16, 2025 , and ensures safe navigation in the region by monitoring Arctic marine traffic, responding to maritime distress calls, broadcasting weather and ice information, and issuing navigational warnings.

Across the Arctic, search and rescue training occurs with Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary units to gain extensive local knowledge of specific risks and enhance capacity for search and rescue in the Arctic.

The seasonal Arctic Marine Response Station in Rankin Inlet, NU, will reopen on June 25, 2025, to provide local maritime search and rescue services during the summer season.

The Arctic MEHR and Monitoring and Compliance teams maintain a permanent presence in the Arctic, with a network of 28 equipment caches, 24/7 standby response for marine pollution incidents in the North, and full-time facilities in Iqaluit, NU, and Yellowknife and Hay River, NT.

On Great Slave Lake and the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, the Canadian Coast Guard's two specialized buoy tenders, the CCGS Dumit and CCGS Eckaloo, conduct seasonal buoy tending to help commercial shipping and community resupply along the river, if water levels permit.

