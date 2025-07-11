CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced close to $16 million in federal funding for energy projects in the Maritime provinces that will help deliver reliable, affordable clean energy in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — driving innovation, powering economic growth and creating good jobs throughout Atlantic Canada.

This investment will support key initiatives in the region, including:

Modernizing electricity grids to deliver more reliable, affordable and clean power to Canadians;

Advancing carbon capture and clean technologies to reduce emissions and bring more- affordable, low-risk Canadian energy to market;

Expanding renewable energy capacity by advancing wind and solar power projects; and

Supporting clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities and advancing economic reconciliation.

This funding is rooted in collaboration with provinces, offshore regulators, Indigenous partners, workers and industry to ensure that federal investments reflect Maritime strengths and priorities and deliver long-term prosperity.

Through these investments, the Government of Canada is investing more in the people and businesses that will build the strongest economy in the G7. The projects announced today also underscore the government's commitment to lowering Canadians' energy bills, creating more reliable and clean power, growing job opportunities and fostering inclusive, respectful partnerships with Indigenous Peoples.

"Our government's vision is clear: to make Canada a clean and conventional energy superpower. In collaboration with governments, Indigenous partners and the energy sector, we are investing in energy innovation to get more energy to market while tackling climate change."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In P.E.I., and in our region, we are all working hard to reduce emissions, make life more affordable for residents and increase the reliability of our energy systems. We need to modernize our electricity distribution system to enhance efficiency and resiliency. This investment in Maritime Electric's grid modernization is a welcome next step in a more reliable and efficient electrical system in our province."

The Honourable Gilles Arsenault

Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Prince Edward Island

"For more than a century, Saint John Energy has been a trusted provider whose success has been driven by innovation and sustainability. As we work toward establishing a clean, diverse and secure energy future for all New Brunswickers, we welcome investments that can support the transition of our province's energy landscape."

The Honourable René Legacy

Minister of Energy, New Brunswick

Quick Facts

Minister Hodgson was joined by the Honourable Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action for Prince Edward Island , for this announcement.

, for this announcement. The projects announced today support the goals of the Regional Energy and Resource Tables (Regional Tables) in Prince Edward Island , Nova Scotia and New Brunswick .

, and . The Regional Tables foster ongoing, inclusive collaboration among governments, Indigenous partners and key stakeholders to identify regional growth opportunities, streamline regulations, attract investment and drive long-term economic and community benefits.

