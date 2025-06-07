SYDNEY, NS, June 7, 2025 /CNW/ - For the past six decades, the Canadian Coast Guard College has been a leader in maritime training, equipping students with the skills needed to safeguard Canada's waters.

Today, the College is celebrating its latest graduates, welcoming 51 new Officers to the Canadian Coast Guard. The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, honoured the graduating class of 2025 during a ceremony at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Minister Thompson was joined by Deputy Minister, Annette Gibbons and Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner, Mario Pelletier.

The Officer Training program plays an important role in ensuring the Coast Guard has the professional employees it needs to provide essential services to Canadians. The graduates have spent the last four years studying and getting hands-on experience of ship operations and cutting-edge knowledge in marine technology. Now, they will be joining vessels across the country in various positions to put their skills to use in protecting Canadians, the environment, and ensuring safe navigation.

The Canadian Coast Guard College is an internationally-recognized maritime training facility that provides training and services in both official languages. This year, the College is celebrating it's 60th anniversary of training Canadian Coast Guard personnel. Since its establishment more than 1,500 Fleet Officers have graduated from the College.

"For the past 60 years, the Canadian Coast Guard College has been one of our country's most trusted, respected and cherished institutions. Congratulations to our newest graduates as they embark on a long, rewarding and adventurous career with the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Canadian Coast Guard is proud to welcome this year's graduating class into its ranks. As a graduate of the College myself, I can attest to the commitment these students have put forth over the past four years and congratulate them on their success. These graduates will now put their dedication and skills to serving Canadians as part of our Coast Guard family."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Established in September 1965 , the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology.

, the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology. All Canadian Coast Guard College students receive free tuition, a training allowance, and free room and board.

Graduates of the Officer Training Program receive a Bachelor of Technology (Nautical Sciences) Degree from Cape Breton University and a Diploma from the Canadian Coast Guard College. Navigation Officers receive a Transport Canada Watchkeeping Mate Certificate, and Marine Engineering Officers receive a Fourth Class Engineering Certificate from Transport Canada.

