YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Marine Response Station (AMRS) in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, is now operational for the season.

AMRS crews undergo training near Parry Sound, Ontario to prepare for the 2025 operational season (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The AMRS, formerly known as the Inshore Rescue Boat North station, originally opened in 2018 and was the first Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue facility in the Arctic. The station is crewed primarily by Indigenous crewmembers, hired and trained by the Canadian Coast Guard. It represents a significant milestone under Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, which is improving marine safety in Arctic waters, in collaboration with Indigenous communities.

In Rankin Inlet, the AMRS is an important part of the marine emergency preparedness and response system, working together with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities, and other northern organizations to increase maritime safety in Arctic waters.

The AMRS crews are highly trained and equipped to respond to distress calls such as, but not limited to, medical emergencies, overdue boaters, vessels aground, vessels taking on water, and disabled vessels.

In western Hudson Bay, marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ontario, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270.

The AMRS will close for the season on November 5, 2025.

Quick facts:

In 2023, Rankin Inlet's Inshore Rescue Boat North station was upgraded to the AMRS. Upgrades to the station include: one additional crewmember – moving to a four-person crew provides more resources in the event of an incident and allows for additional employment opportunities in the region; an extended operational season – the station is open annually from approximately late-June to early-November, based on local conditions. Previously closing in early September, the extended season better aligns with hunting and fishing activities in the region and ensures extended coverage throughout this period; and basic environmental response training for AMRS crews so they can assist the Canadian Coast Guard's Marine Environmental and Hazards Response team in initial response activities.

The Canadian Coast Guard maintains close ties with the community of Rankin Inlet, and is familiar with local vessel traffic patterns. This close relationship with the community helps crews maintain awareness of planned activities for response purposes.

Related Products:

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Canadian Coast Guard, Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]