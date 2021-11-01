Net-zero commitment builds on sustainable investing strategies and solutions

Sun Life survey finds that two thirds of Canadians (65%) feel that environment, social, and governance (ESG) factors are important when deciding which investments to purchase.

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely than the older generations to say that ESG factors are important.

Among those who say ESG factors are not important, a third (35%) don't know what ESG factors are.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. announced today that it has signed on to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. This international group of asset managers is committed to supporting the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner and is in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"As active and responsible stewards of capital, we are keenly aware of the systemic risks of climate change," said Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc., and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada. "This risk not only affects potential investee companies, but has profound effects on all our stakeholders. Climate change calls for urgent action, and our industry must come forward and commit. Intentions are a key ingredient, but the true measure of success will be our strategies and actions in the months ahead. As we build out and implement our plan, we will be transparent in reporting on our progress."

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative was launched in December 2020. Its quick acceptance by asset managers represents a decisive stance on climate change. The initiative comprises 220 signatories who collectively manage more than $57 trillion USD in assets under management.

"We have a dedicated team that is passionate about this commitment and recognizes the need for an equitable and inclusive transition," added Smith. "Our open-architecture approach as an asset manager allows us to compare best practices with our peers and collectively strive for better."

SLGI Asset Management Inc. will work with Clients, peers, and sub-advisors to build out and implement an action plan dedicated to transitioning to net-zero and becoming a part of the solution.

How Canadians are feeling about ESG factors and investing

A recent Sun Life survey finds that two thirds of Canadians (65%) feel that ESG factors are important when deciding which investments to purchase. Among those who say ESG factors are not important, a third (35%) don't know what ESG factors are.

"At SLGI Asset Management Inc., we understand the critical importance of making ESG factors a key part of our investment strategy, and this naturally extends to climate and related issues," stated Smith. "From clean energy, to labour standards or board composition, what a company does can have direct and long-lasting implications for its business. This data underscores the need for education and awareness surrounding responsible investing across Canada and the profound effects it can have on our future."

Sustainable investing is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy. Sun Life believes that looking at investments through an ESG lens leads to superior financial results over the long term. Learn more about our commitment to sustainable investing.

About the survey

The survey is based on findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between August 27 and August 30, 2021. A sample of 1,502 Canadians was drawn from the Ipsos I-Say online panel aged 18 and older. The data for Canadians surveyed was weighted to ensure the sample's regional, age, and gender composition reflects that of the actual Canadian population. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.9% at 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to methodological change, coverage error and measurement error.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of June 30, 2021, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $35.94 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Relations Contact:

Alessandra Nigro

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 416-859-6918

[email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.