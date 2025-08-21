TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Mike Rizvanovic, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank. Steve Peacher, Executive Chair of SLC Management, will participate in a private markets growth panel moderated by Phil Hardie, Analyst, Diversified Financials/Insurance, Scotiabank.

Date: September 4, 2025

Time: Kevin Strain: 8:30 a.m. ET

Steve Peacher: 12:15 p.m. ET



To access the live webcasts, please visit our Sun Life Investor Relations page.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

