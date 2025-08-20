TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - SLC Management, the C$408B (US$300B) institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce that Véronique Lauzière has been appointed to Senior Managing Director, Head of Canadian Business Development and Client Relationships, effective immediately.

Ms. Lauzière will be responsible for driving growth and deepening client relationships within the Canadian institutional market, showcasing the firm's deep suite of investment capabilities across private and public markets.

Ms. Lauzière will continue to be based in Montreal, Quebec, and will report to Tim Boomer, Senior Managing Director, Head of North American Business Development and Client Solutions, SLC Management.

"Véronique's promotion reflects her exceptional leadership and the significant impact she's made on our business," said Mr. Boomer. "Her strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, and ability to foster strong client relationships will be critical as we continue to grow our presence in the Canadian market. We're excited to see her take on this expanded role leading our Canadian business development and client relationships team through its next phase of growth."

Since 2022, Ms. Lauzière has been central to advancing the firm's business in Quebec, an essential part of SLC Management's growth story. Ms. Lauzière represents SLC Management on the Sun Life Quebec Leadership team and has helped enhance Sun Life's asset management position within the region.

"We are excited for Véronique to build on our momentum in the Quebec market," said Steve Peacher, Executive Chair, SLC Management. "Alongside our growth strategy in other provinces, SLC Management is committed to establishing a coast-to-coast presence that caters to the diverse needs of our clients across Canada."

Ms. Lauzière's background and experience is rooted in consulting for pension plans, insurance companies and other institutional investors, with a focus on innovative investment solutions to help meet these organizations' needs. She has held senior positions in major consulting firms in Canada and the U.S. and has deep expertise in risk management.

She holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and is a CFA charterholder and qualified actuary.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.

BGO, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BGO is a leading global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment manager singularly focused on corporate credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities. AAM is an independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

As of June 30, 2025, SLC Management has assets under management of C$408 billion (US$300 billion) and AAM represents an additional approximate C$13 billion (US$9 billion) in assets under administration.

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.

