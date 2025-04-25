Recognized for her advocacy of women's health in the workplace and fostering a thriving culture

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Helena Pagano, Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer at Sun Life on being recognized as a winner of the 2025 Globe and Mail's Report on Business Best Executive Award. This award recognizes non-CEO leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership and continue to drive impact for their organizations.

"Congratulations to Helena on receiving this well-deserved recognition," said Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life. "Throughout her tenure at Sun Life, Helena has played a key role in enhancing our culture where people are inspired to deliver on our Purpose and feel truly supported, contributing to strong performance across our markets and leading to our highest talent retention rates in a decade. Her leadership and genuine passion for advancing women's health in the workplace have not only inspired change but are making a difference in the lives of our employees. Helena is a Purpose-driven, innovative leader who consistently strives to help our people thrive and grow."

Helena's leadership approach combines her passion for understanding people's needs with data-driven insights to develop effective people-first strategies. Helena's forward-thinking vision has driven positive change across Sun Life through the following initiatives:

An employer of choice for women

Under Helena's direction, Sun Life continues to foster a culture where women can grow in their careers. Sun Life's leadership as the first organization in Canada to sign onto the Menopause Foundation of Canada's Menopause Works Here Campaign has helped set a precedent for workplace inclusivity and was recognized in Catalyst's first ever 2025 Breakout Program Award. By hosting global employee sessions that elevate the conversation around women's health at work, including topics on menopause and fertility, Helena cultivates an environment that breaks down stigma and creates a safe space for open dialogue. Earlier this year, Sun Life was named in the Report on Business magazine's 2025 Women Lead Here list.

Empowering employees to thrive

Helena has been instrumental in elevating a thriving culture at Sun Life, driving high employee engagement and talent retention. In 2024, Sun Life achieved Great Place to Work® certifications across all participating markets. Recently, Sun Life was named Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® in Canada and Ireland for 2025. Sun Life was also recognized on the Most Trusted Executive list by Great Place to Work® - for the third year in a row.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition from the Globe and Mail," said Helena Pagano, Executive Vice-President, Chief People and Culture Officer, Sun Life. "This achievement is a testament to the importance of putting people at the centre of everything we do and to the dedication and efforts of the broader HR team at Sun Life. When you put people first, use data to drive actions and cultivate a resilient, Purpose-driven culture, you're fostering an environment that enables higher innovation, improved engagement and better outcomes. It's a win for our people, our organization and our Clients."

For more information about Helena Pagano's Best Executive Award win, visit the Globe and Mail.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

