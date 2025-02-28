TORONTO, February 28, 2025 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today its decision to close the following mutual fund series (collectively, the "Terminating Series"):

Fund Series Sun Life JPMorgan International Equity Fund A, T8, F, F8, O Sun Life Multi-Strategy Bond Fund A, F, O Sun Life Nuveen Flexible Income Fund A, F, O

This decision was made with the goal of streamlining offerings for retail investors. Effective today, the Terminating Series will no longer be available for purchases or switches by new or existing investors, including pre-authorized chequing plans.

The termination of the Terminating Series will be effective the close of business on May 2, 2025, and SLGI Asset Management will redeem any investors remaining in the Terminating Series as of this date.

Series I of each fund will remain open for eligible purchasers.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. and offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. SLGI Asset Management Inc. brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of December 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $40.95 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in American dollars

