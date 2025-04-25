TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today changes to the Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund and Sun Life Wellington Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool.

Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund Maturity

SLGI Asset Management announced today that on June 30, 2025, Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund (the "Fund") will reach maturity. Effective April 25, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Fund will no longer be available for purchases or switches in by both new and existing investors, including pre-authorized chequing plans.

Upon the Fund's maturity, investors will receive the guaranteed value of their units of the Fund. The guaranteed value, in respect of each unit of the Fund, is the greatest of:

$10.00 per unit (the net asset value ("NAV") per unit on the Fund's start date);

per unit (the net asset value ("NAV") per unit on the Fund's start date); the highest month-end NAV per unit during the period from the Fund's start date until the Fund's maturity date; or

the NAV per unit on the maturity date of June 30, 2025 .

Investors who redeem before June 30, 2025, will receive the NAV per unit on the day of redemption.

For more information and a complete description of the guaranteed value, please see the Fund's simplified prospectus.

As of June 30, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET, all remaining units in the Fund will be switched to Series A units of Sun Life Money Market Fund, and the Fund will be terminated.

Sun Life Wellington Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool Closure

SLGI Asset Management also announced today its decision to close Sun Life Wellington Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool (the "Pool"). This decision was made with the goal of streamlining offerings for investors.

Effective April 25, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Pool will be closed to purchases or switches in by new accounts. Any accounts that already hold units of the Pool may continue to hold, purchase, or switch in additional units. Existing pre-authorized contributions to purchase units of the Pool may continue.

The termination of the Pool will be effective at market close on August 29, 2025, and SLGI Asset Management will redeem any investors remaining in the Pool as of this date.

