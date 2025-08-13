TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced changes to its mutual fund lineup today.

Changes to sub-advisors for Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool

Effective as of the close of business on October 14, 2025, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Lazard") will be terminated as the sub-advisor of the infrastructure portion of Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool ("the Pool"). Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. ("Cohen and Steers") will replace Lazard as the sub-advisor for the infrastructure portion of the Pool. Cohen & Steers is a leading global infrastructure investment manager with over 30 years of specialized expertise investing in real assets.

Effective as of close of business on October 14, 2025, SLGI Asset Management as portfolio manager, will replace KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. in its role as a sub-advisor to the Pool.

SLGI Asset Management will also change the investment strategies of the Pool to include exposure to physical commodities effective as of the close of business on October 14, 2025.

The Pool's investment objective remains unchanged.

Closure of Sun Life JPMorgan International Equity Fund

SLGI Asset Management also announced today its decision to close Sun Life JPMorgan International Equity Fund (the "Fund"). This decision was made with the goal of streamlining offerings for investors.

The termination of the Fund will be effective as of the close of business on October 14, 2025, and SLGI Asset Management will redeem any investors remaining in the Fund as of this date.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. and offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. SLGI Asset Management Inc. brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of December 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $40.95 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Relations Contact:

Sun Life Canada: [email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.