MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), in partnership with STIQ and Aéro Montréal, is today announcing the launch of the fifth Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market, held for the very first time in full virtual mode, with the theme "Canadian Defence and Security Market: Perspectives and New Realities."

This fifth edition will tackle a range of themes, including the current context for the defence and security market, major projects under development, access to U.S. and foreign markets, and support for businesses operating or interested in operating in this market.

The event in brief

The Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market brings together prime contractors, equipment manufacturers, SMEs and organizations active in the sector. The event aims to position Quebec, its businesses and its research institutions at the heart of business opportunities in defence and security.

In particular, this event informs businesses of evolving Government of Canada procurement projects and explores market diversification in the defence sector. Businesses will also be able to meet with key Government of Canada stakeholders (including Public Services and Procurement Canada; Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; National Defence; and the Canadian Armed Forces).

Thematic workshops, presentations, plenary sessions and B2B and B2G meetings will also be on the program.

"The defence and security sector holds an important place in Quebec's economy. By bringing together the main stakeholders in the Canadian and foreign defence and security industry for the Symposium around the theme "Perspectives and New Realities," CED is supporting SME growth and the development of Quebec's economy. This event helps position Quebec, its businesses and its research centres at the heart of business opportunities in defence and security at home and on external markets."

Manon Brassard, Deputy Minister and President, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions



"The Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market is in its fifth year after carving out a place for itself as a must-attend event for key players in this field. It is a veritable development accelerator for Quebec businesses as it brings together the main industry stakeholders, stimulates exchanges and propels new business opportunities. Large businesses in the defence sector are leaders in developing new technologies and are evolving on the global market. The Symposium is proving to be an excellent opportunity to create links among our businesses so they can prosper on the international stage."

Richard Blanchet, President and CEO, STIQ

"The health crisis connected to COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of diversification for our businesses. Now more than ever, we must spare no effort to position Quebec and its key players at the heart of business opportunities in Canadian and global defence and security. We can succeed in this by bringing together the strengths of the region, accompanying our stakeholders and equipping them so they can adapt to evolving markets. The Symposium is without question an excellent opportunity to open the way towards these new realities."

Suzanne Benoît, President and CEO, Aéro Montréal

Government of Canada Defence Procurement Strategy

Business opportunities in the defence and aerospace markets under the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Léa Guicheteau, Project Manager - Communications and Media Relations, Aéro Montréal, 514-550-7494, [email protected]; Cindy Mc Culloch, Communications and Partnerships Coordinator, STIQ, 514-875-8789, [email protected]

