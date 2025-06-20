A mission marked by strategic partnerships, major investments and record ecosystem engagement

MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Organized by Investissement Québec International, the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and the Québec Government Office in Paris, in collaboration with Aéro Montréal, the Québec economic mission to the 2025 Paris Air Show – Le Bourget showcased the province's ability to position itself as a key player in the global aerospace, defense and security value chain.

With more than 175 participants from businesses, institutions, research centers and government bodies, the Québec delegation demonstrated unprecedented cohesion around a shared ambition: to strengthen Québec's influence in strategic international markets.

Defense and Security: Québec Steps onto the Global Stage

The 2025 Paris Air Show confirmed Québec's growing role in global defense supply chains:

Safran and Bombardier signed a letter of intent to accelerate the development and industrialization of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector.

signed a letter of intent to accelerate the development and industrialization of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector. Leonardo and Bombardier Defense announced a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate the integration of Leonardo mission systems aboard Bombardier's Global 6500 jet platform.

announced a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate the integration of Leonardo mission systems aboard Bombardier's Global 6500 jet platform. C3RiOS Systems signed:

a cockpit modernization contract with Ukrainian manufacturer Antonov for the iconic AN-124 strategic heavy cargo aircraft;



a strategic partnership with JetZero to develop the avionics system for a new-generation blended wing aircraft .

Bell Textron Inc. announced an order for 12 SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters from the Tunisian Air Force — the first order for this model in the region.

announced an order for 12 SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters from the Tunisian Air Force — the first order for this model in the region. The French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and Saab signed a joint declaration of intent for the future acquisition of two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft, with an option for two more. The aircraft use the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 platform equipped with active and passive sensors. A formal contract is expected to follow in the coming months.

Industrial Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing

The mission also highlighted Québec's strengths in applied innovation, robotics and intelligent manufacturing:

Watch Out, in partnership with ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Espace Aéro, and Aéro Montréal, announced the opening of a new R&D and assembly center for AI-powered autonomous micro-factories at the YMX Innovation Hub in Mirabel . These micro-factories are designed for the aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing sectors.

in partnership with announced the opening of a new R&D and assembly center for AI-powered autonomous micro-factories at the YMX Innovation Hub in . These micro-factories are designed for the aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing sectors. AV&R, a specialist in robotic surface finishing systems, and Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions , a global leader in high-performance abrasives, announced a strategic alliance to develop next-generation robotic finishing solutions for aerospace turbine components.

a specialist in robotic surface finishing systems, and , a global leader in high-performance abrasives, announced a strategic alliance to develop next-generation robotic finishing solutions for aerospace turbine components. Mecachrome Canada was awarded several key contracts by MDA Space to manufacture high-precision metallic panels for major satellite programs, including Telesat Lightspeed and MDA CHORUS.

was awarded several key contracts by MDA Space to manufacture high-precision metallic panels for major satellite programs, including Telesat Lightspeed and MDA CHORUS. Mecachrome also secured a new serial production contract with Héroux-Devtek for landing gear components for the Airbus A330 program, following successful prototype development.

Global Recognition for Québec's Aerospace Expertise

Québec's leadership in regional aviation was further confirmed with LOT Polish Airlines' order of 40 A220 aircraft (assembled in Mirabel) — the Polish national carrier's first-ever Airbus order. The agreement could grow to 84 aircraft, further solidifying the international footprint of the A220 program.

A further step toward sustainable air mobility

Delastek has signed an exclusive 20-year contract with Flying Whales Québec to develop and manufacture the gondola of the LCA60T airship, including the cockpit, living area, and piloting interface. This partnership strengthens Québec's role in sustainable air mobility by leveraging top-tier local expertise.

Workforce Forecasts: Preparing for the Future

At the show, CAE released the 2025 edition of its Aviation Talent Forecast, projecting a need for 1.5 million civil aviation professionals worldwide by 2034, including:

267,000 commercial pilots

347,000 aircraft maintenance technicians

678,000 cabin crew members

71,000 air traffic controllers (included in the forecast for the first time)

These projections highlight the urgent global need for talent development and advanced training in the aviation sector.

"The 2025 Paris Air Show confirms that Québec is not just an innovation ecosystem — it's a strategic partner for leading global industrial powers seeking to invest in resilience, technological sovereignty, and the future of defense."

— Mélanie Lussier, President, Aéro Montréal

Save the Date: Montréal 2026

The industry's next major gathering will take place on April 13–14, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, for the 10ᵗʰ edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum, which will also celebrate Aéro Montréal's 20ᵗʰ anniversary.

