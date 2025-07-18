OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - With wildfires impacting Canadians across the country, the federal government is taking action to prevent wildfires, mitigate their effects and boost resilience. The Government of Canada's first priority is protecting Canadians and supporting those affected by wildfire.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, announced an investment of $11.7 million over four years to establish the Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada (WRCC). Funded through the Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative, the WRCC will serve as a national centre of excellence and virtual hub for wildland fire innovation and knowledge exchange.

The WRCC will advance many of the actions in the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, agreed to by the leaders of the G7 this spring in Canada and endorsed by the leaders of Australia, India, Mexico, the Republic of Korea and South Africa. It will bring together domestic and international governments, communities impacted by wildfires, the private sector and individual experts to share knowledge, facilitate collaboration and accelerate the use of cutting-edge science and technology in wildfire prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response. It will also support Indigenous fire stewardship and the cultural use of fire, recognizing and respecting traditional knowledge as a critical component of wildfire resilience.

Minister Hodgson also delivered the latest national wildfire forecast. Looking ahead, Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather forecasts point to above-average temperatures across much of Canada from July through August, with dry conditions expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in the west and north.

Based on these weather forecasts, Natural Resources Canada's modelling predicts elevated wildfire risk from Yukon eastward to northwestern Ontario and in Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick. By August, wildfire activity is expected to continue to increase and persist to well-above-average conditions over much of western Canada, with the highest fire danger in southern British Columbia.

Throughout this wildfire season and beyond, Canada is coordinating cross-jurisdictional collaboration, supporting those on the front lines, protecting Canadians and equipping communities with the tools and knowledge they need to stay informed and stay safe.

"Wildfires pose a real threat to the safety, health and economic well-being of communities across Canada. Our government is leading efforts to strengthen wildfire management and reduce wildfire risks in Canada. Today's announcement will allow us to advance our G7 commitments and prepare for future challenges by advancing wildfire knowledge and developing innovative ways to build resilience and protect Canadian families and homes."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As Canada's first-ever Minister for Community Resilience, I'm focused on making sure communities have the tools they need to prepare for and respond to wildfires. The launch of this centre reflects our government's priority to strengthen local capacity through research, innovation and practical support so communities are better equipped to face longer, more-intense fire seasons."



The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This summer, we are witnessing the direct impact of climate change on communities across our country, as we are seeing an increase of wildfires across Canada. Collaboration, scientific research and improved technologies are essential in adapting to this new reality. As wildfire smoke impacts the daily lives of Canadians, I urge everyone to monitor the local air quality statements and warnings, using the WeatherCAN app, as well as checking the Air Quality Health Index in their area."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Advancing emergency management means First Nations must be full and equal partners. This investment honours First Nations leadership, strengthening community readiness by prioritizing the sharing of cultural practices and the fire management expertise of the community. Together, we are building a more-resilient future for generations to come."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"By integrating Indigenous fire stewardship, advanced technology and diverse knowledge-sharing systems from a place-based network to communities of practice, the WRCC aims to empower communities, academics, industries, organizations, individuals and others to work together toward transforming wildfire management in Canada."

Glenn McGillivray

Managing Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and WRCC Board Vice Chair

The WRCC is a non-profit entity supported by several organizations, including core partners – the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and FPInnovations – and foundational partners – the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, Thompson Rivers University Wildfire and Forest Products Association of Canada .

. The establishment of the WRCC aligns with strategic direction to engage societal partners in addressing wildfire risks, as outlined by the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' Canadian Wildland Fire Prevention and Mitigation Strategy.

The WRCC is funded under Natural Resources Canada's Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative, which invests in programs and activities to enhance wildfire resilience in Canada and reduce wildfire risks in support of the National Adaptation Strategy.

and reduce wildfire risks in support of the National Adaptation Strategy. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

