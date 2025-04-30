MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro, Quebec's aerospace innovation zone, held their very first joint annual general meeting on Friday, April 25, at the Hôtel Place d'Armes in Montreal. The event brought together more than 150 members of Quebec's aerospace cluster, who gathered to celebrate a year of achievements and the opening of a new chapter for the province's aerospace ecosystem.

Two major announcements marked the event:

Pascal Désilets appointed as Executive Director of Espace Aéro

Espace Aéro, Quebec's aerospace innovation zone, continues to consolidate its position as a strategic innovation hub by appointing its first executive director. Pascal Désilets brings 29 years of experience and has served as Director of the École nationale d'aérotechnique (ENA) since 2019. Deeply involved in the development of Quebec's aerospace ecosystem, he has served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Trans-Tech Network and has sat on the boards of Aéro Montréal, Développement économique Longueuil, and CTA. This appointment is a key milestone in showcasing Quebec's expertise in aerospace innovation and accelerating the sector's sustainable transformation.

Michael Nault appointed Chair of the Joint Board of Directors of Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro

Michael Nault, General Manager of Bell Textron Canada, succeeds Sylvain Boisvert, General Manager Canada – Safran Engineering Services, as Chair of Aéro Montréal's Board and becomes the very first Chair of the joint Board of Directors of Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro. The organization warmly thanks Mr. Boisvert for his leadership over the past two years.

"Aerospace is an incredible asset for Quebec's economic future. By strengthening our industrial cluster and our aerospace innovation zone, our government is reaffirming its ambition to position Quebec as a global leader in innovation within this strategic sector. It is now more essential than ever to invest in technology, support our companies, and accelerate the commercialization of innovations that will enhance our resilience and long-term competitiveness."— Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"It is a privilege for me to contribute to this new phase in the evolution of Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro — an organization that reflects both the maturity of our ecosystem and its unwavering drive to innovate. The collective work carried out in recent years has laid the foundation for a strong and visionary structure that positions us well to support the sustainable transition of the aerospace industry while enhancing its manufacturing competitiveness. I am confident that together, we can lead our industry into the next stage of its development."— Michael Nault, General Manager, Bell Textron Canada and Chair of the Board, Aéro Montréal/Espace Aéro

"We are at a pivotal moment in the development of our ecosystem. By joining forces under a shared governance, Aéro Montréal and Espace Aéro are equipping themselves with a powerful lever to structure innovation, stimulate investment, and strengthen our global standing. In a context of multiple transitions — technological, economic, and environmental — we have a collective responsibility to build a more agile, sustainable, and sovereign aerospace sector."— Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO, Aéro Montréal

