PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As families raising children across the country receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) today, the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), announced that the benefit amounts have increased for 2025–26. Families can now receive up to $7,997 per child under the age of 6 and $6,748 per child aged 6 through 17. This represents approximately a $200 increase from the previous year and will help parents manage everyday expenses like groceries, clothing or child care, providing added support as they raise their children.

Beyond the CCB, the Government of Canada is advancing other initiatives to make life more affordable and support families' well-being:

the National School Food Program, backed by a $1 billion investment over five years, is expanding and enhancing access to nutritious food for children across Canada ; and

investment over five years, is expanding and enhancing access to nutritious food for children across ; and the Canadian Dental Care Plan is transforming access to oral health care by helping make the cost of dental care more affordable for eligible Canadians.

These efforts, combined with investments in affordable child care, housing and health care, reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to bringing down costs for Canadians and helping them to get ahead.

Quotes

"The Canada Child Benefit is about giving families the breathing room they need to thrive. With this year's increase, Canada's new Government is delivering meaningful relief, helping parents cover the costs of raising their kids, from diapers to school supplies. We are investing in Canadian families, because when families are strong, the economy is strong, and we make Canada strong."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick Facts

The CCB is a monthly tax-free benefit based on prior year's adjusted net family income that provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

The amount received under the CCB depends on several factors, such as the number of children and their ages, and prior year's adjusted net family income. For the July 2025 to June 2026 benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to $6,748 per child aged 6 through 17, and up to $7,997 per child under the age of 6.

to benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to per child aged 6 through 17, and up to per child under the age of 6. A family with one child aged 5 and one child aged 9 with an adjusted family net income of $65,000 will receive around $10,800 in 2025–26. This represents around $320 more than they would have received in 2024–25.

will receive around in 2025–26. This represents around more than they would have received in 2024–25. The CCB has been indexed to inflation since 2018, using the Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada, a trusted measure of cost-of-living changes. This annual indexation, effective every July, ensures the CCB keeps pace with rising expenses, offering predictable and stable support that families can count on year after year.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from of the following year. With more than $26 billion in payments annually, the CCB is making a tangible difference in the lives of approximately 3.5 million families and over 6 million children.

in payments annually, the CCB is making a tangible difference in the lives of approximately 3.5 million families and over 6 million children. For school food programs, research shows participating families with two children in school can save an estimated $800 per year, easing household budgets while ensuring kids are fuelled to learn and grow.

per year, easing household budgets while ensuring kids are fuelled to learn and grow. Almost 420,000 children under the age of 18 have been enrolled in the Canadian Dental Care Plan as of July 9, 2025 .

Associated Links

Canada Child Benefit

Children's Special Allowances

Canadian Dental Care Plan – Application Statistics

National School Food Policy – Government of Canada

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Aaron Rosenbaum, Communications Assistant, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]