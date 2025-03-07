CED grants financial assistance for 14 projects that will contribute to regional economic diversification.

GASPÉ, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses and organizations so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced a total of $2,857,686 in financial assistance from CED to support 14 projects in the Gaspésie region.

The recipients are the Municipalité de Pointe-à-la-Croix; Groupement coopératif agro-forestier de la Ristigouche; Na'gu'set Mesen'g Inc. – Tracey Metallic Design; Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan ltée; Le Club des sportifs de Petite-Vallée; Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band; B.B. High Performance Brake Pads (Kuma Brakes); Moulures Gaspésiennes; Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government; Événements Gaspesia; Association gaspésienne de musique Bluegrass; Rail GD; Les Produits Tapp; and the Festival international du journalisme de Carleton-sur-Mer.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED. These investments will make it possible to improve productivity and increase production capacity among businesses. They will also foster the development and growth of innovative businesses and organizations and enrich the tourism experience in the region. Projects include the acquisition and installation of new equipment, the development of new attractions, and initiatives to market events outside Quebec. Further information on each of the projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy. Since Quebec's regions do not all have the same assets and are not facing the same challenges, this must be taken into account to support them in their economic development.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and boosting the economic development of Quebec's regions, while also paying particular attention to regional county municipalities that are more economically vulnerable. That is why we are proud of the CED contributions announced today. This financial assistance will make it possible to not only stimulate the regional economy and create jobs, but also raise the Gaspésie region's profile among visitors from Quebec and abroad."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"SMEs play an essential role in community development and are at the core of our economic growth plan. Thanks to CED's support, we are helping these businesses and the organizations that support them to improve their productivity and competitiveness and generate positive economic spin‍-‍offs for their communities. The contribution of these 14 organizations is valuable for the Gaspésie region's economic vitality, and their success will benefit the entire region."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. CED already adapts its support based on each region's growth potential by providing flexible conditions to the 75 regional county municipalities (RCMs) in Quebec with low growth potential.

with low growth potential. To go even further in its mandate, CED is offering, now through 2027, additional flexibility to the eight most economically vulnerable RCMs to expand the types of assistance available and the nature of the projects supported. These eight RCMs are the Kativik Regional Government, MRC Avignon, MRC de La Haute-Gaspésie, MRC La Tuque, MRC de La Vallée-de-la- Gatineau , MRC du Golfe-du- Saint-Laurent , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de Pontiac .

, MRC du Golfe-du- , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de . The projects by the Municipalité de Pointe-à-la-Croix; Groupement coopératif agro-forestier de la Ristigouche; Na'gu'set Mesen'g Inc. - Tracey Metallic Designs; Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan ltée; Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band; Moulures Gaspésiennes; Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government; and the Festival international du journalisme de Carleton -sur-Mer are thus benefiting from this flexibility.

