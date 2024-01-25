Léger WOW Index - Videotron and Fizz first telecoms for quality of in-store and online experience!

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Driven by their commitment to delivering a superior customer experience, Videotron and its sister brand Fizz scored a double win this week when Léger released its 2024 WOW Index. According to the study, Videotron was the telecommunications provider with the best in-store experience in Québec, while Fizz ranked first in Canada for online experience for the fifth year in a row.

"The customer experience has always been a top priority for Videotron and Fizz," commented Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Léger's WOW Index shows once again how we are pulling out all the stops to exceed our customers' high expectations and deliver a memorable experience, both in-store and online. It's all thanks to the outstanding work of our people, whose daily efforts have made Videotron and Fizz the gold standard in customer experience."

Other highlights of 2024 WOW study

More than 14,000 Quebecers took part in the study conducted by Léger between October 3 and November 10, 2023 .

. WOW retail ranks 228 Québec retailers in 25 market segments.

WOW digital ranks 272 Canadian companies in 27 market segments.

The results of the WOW study can be downloaded from the Léger website.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3rd 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of September 30, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,698,800 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2023, Videotron was serving 1,362,500 television customers, 1,721,300 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 691,900 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has been crowned the telecommunication company offering the best customer service in Quebec.

