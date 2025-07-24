Members ratify tentative agreement

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron employees in Western Québec region represented by the Syndicat des employées et employés de Vidéotron (SEVL-2815) voted, Wednesday night, in favour of the tentative agreement reached on July 4, 2025 on renewal of their collective agreement, which expires on December 31, 2025.

Videotron and the union, which represents more than 2,300 employees, are pleased with the early conclusion of the bargaining talks and the resulting agreement. The new contract will take effect on January 1, 2026 and run until 2030.

"I would like to underscore the productive dialogue between the parties," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "The mutual respect, spirit of cooperation and professionalism at the bargaining table enabled us to reach a strategic agreement for Videotron's future. The proactive approach made it possible to tackle the challenges facing our industry head-on, particularly talent attraction and retention. This agreement positions us to continue innovating and delivering outstanding service to our customers, while strengthening our leadership position and maintaining some of the best employment conditions in the industry."

"This agreement is a step forward for our members, who will see a real increase in purchasing power in a challenging economic environment," said Roger Boudreau, president of SEVL-CUPE 2815. "It is the result of respectful and constructive dialogue and represents a collective victory for all the workers we represent."

About CUPE

CUPE represents 143,000 members in Québec, including more than 6,100 in the communications industry. It also represents workers in the following sectors: social services, schools, universities, energy, municipalities, government agencies and Crown corporations, air and ground transportation, the mixed economy sector, marine transportation, and firefighting. CUPE is the FTQ's largest affiliate.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,192,600 mobile lines as of March 31, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2025, Videotron had 1,293,500 subscribers to its television service, 1,729,100 subscribers to its Internet service, and 593,200 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

