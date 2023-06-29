Abenaki Aventure receives $100,000 in funding from CED to enhance its tourism offering and adopt eco–friendly practices.

ODANAK, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $100,000 non–repayable contribution for Abenaki Aventure. This CED support has allowed the business to build four-season cottages and develop campgrounds, while adopting eco–friendly practices.

Abenaki Aventure is a resort located on the lands of the Abenaki community of Odanak. The business, which started up in the summer of 2021, aims to showcase Abenaki and Indigenous culture. Its accommodations include four–season cottages and ready–to–camp trailers. There are also campsites for recreational vehicles and visitors with tents (cycling tourism).

Indigenous communities play an invaluable role in Canada's economic development. In keeping with National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrated on June 21, the Government of Canada is committed to highlighting Indigenous leadership and expertise—key elements in building a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive Canadian economy.

"Our government has a mission to support Canada's economic development, and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of Indigenous communities. Thanks to this funding from CED for Abenaki Aventure, we are boosting economic development in the Abenaki community of Odanak, as well as increasing the attractiveness of tourism in the Centre-du-Québec region. Our government's investments in experiences such as Abenaki Adventure enable us to strengthen and enhance our tourism offering in order to welcome more and more tourists from Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for CED's investment in our projects, and we are proud to showcase our region's tourism development. At Abenaki Aventure, we are committed to providing our visitors with a unique, memorable experience, steeped in the authenticity of Indigenous culture. We firmly believe that sustainable tourism and the enhancement of our identity are essential pillars for building a better future."

Martin O'Bomsawin, Owner, Abenaki Aventure

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

