CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy. To do so, Canada needs the strongest skilled trades workforce in the G7. By collaborating with unions, the federal government is supporting workers so they get the skills and training they need and is also creating well-paying sustainable jobs for generations to come.

Today, while speaking at a conference with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced close to $10 million in funding for the Western Joint Electrical Training Society. This project will provide innovative, hands-on training to construction electrician apprentices, journeypersons and other workers across Canada to address green skills, knowledge, and competency gaps.

Secretary of State Zerucelli also announced more than $3 million to the National Electrical Trade Council for a project that will train Red Seal powerline technicians to use drones for powerline maintenance to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Together, these projects will mean nearly 17,350 workers will be able to upgrade or gain new skills.

These projects are funded by the Sustainable Jobs stream of the Union Training and Innovation Program under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, and they complement investments in the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund that help thousands of workers to upgrade or gain the new skills required for a green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to successful entry, supporting progression and completion of apprenticeships, addressing the housing crisis, and increasing net-zero construction to unlock Canada's economic potential.

"To effectively double the number of homes built annually to nearly 500,000, we need a workforce equipped with the green skills needed to build faster. Today's announcement is part of our plan to help train nearly 30,000 tradespeople, in collaboration with organizations and unions—driving innovation, boosting productivity and supporting long-term growth in the construction sector right here at home."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"At the National Electrical Trade Council, we recognize the critical role of the powerline sector in maintaining Canada's electrical infrastructure and grid capacity. This transformative program, by merging traditional expertise with new technologies, will not only significantly elevate the quality of our Red Seal skilled trades and address critical skill gaps, but also actively champion the green initiatives essential for reducing Canada's emissions footprint and ensuring a sustainable future."

– Chris Swick, Executive Director, National Electrical Trade Council

"This national investment in green energy training equipment is a game-changer for Canada's skilled trades. By supporting broad-based partnerships across industry and union joint training committees, we're enabling the sharing of expertise and resources from coast to coast. This collaborative approach ensures that training is demand-driven, locally relevant, and focused on closing skill gaps—empowering workers to lead the transition to a sustainable economy."

– Adrien Livingston, Executive Director, Western Joint Electrical Training Society

The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Sustainable Jobs funding stream and the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund are part of Canada's comprehensive sustainable jobs approach, as outlined in the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act and the interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023 to 2025, which guides Canada's efforts to move to a net-zero emissions economy.

comprehensive sustainable jobs approach, as outlined in the and the interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023 to 2025, which guides efforts to move to a net-zero emissions economy. Some examples of industries where tradespeople with green training are needed include low-carbon building construction, clean energy deployment, and the zero-emission vehicles and battery supply chain. Home retrofits and new builds increasingly require construction workers to be equipped with specialized skills to work on energy-efficient high-performing buildings.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more affordable through loans, grants and contributions, tax credits, and Employment Insurance benefits.

annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more affordable through loans, grants and contributions, tax credits, and Employment Insurance benefits. The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, both through traditional construction and new technology such as prefabricated and modular homebuilding. This means Canada needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these houses.

needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these houses. Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

