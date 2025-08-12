GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Secretary of State (Children and Youth), Anna Gainey, today issued the following statement to mark International Youth Day:

"On this International Youth Day, I want to recognize the dedication that young people in Canada have to their communities and celebrate their commitment to improving Canada and the world. That includes work and economic growth—a goal that is especially relevant to youth who are shaping their futures and eager to get a positive start to their careers.

"In the face of youth employment challenges, we are fully committed to helping young Canadians get ahead by accessing meaningful jobs. We are connecting them with the employment and skill-building programs they need to successfully launch their professional careers.

"Your government is advancing initiatives like Youth Employment and Skills Strategy￼, Canada Summer Jobs, and the ￼ Student Work Placement Program￼, which are providing high-quality opportunities for youth to gain valuable experience and develop essential skills—empowering them to find and keep good jobs across diverse sectors of the economy.

"We also know that when young people get a strong start, everyone benefits. That begins by ensuring they can learn and thrive during their childhood. Through investments like Canada's National School Food Program, we are making sure that children have access to nutritious meals, so they can focus, perform at their best, and build a foundation for lifelong success.

"Thank you to the young Canadians who are helping shape a brighter present and future for everyone. Your energy, creativity and commitment are driving progress in communities across the country – and we're proud to support you in every step of the way.

''Happy International Youth Day!''

