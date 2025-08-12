CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Wildfire season is in full effect across much of Canada, and Canadians are facing significant impacts. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians and ensuring our wildfire resilience, prevention, mitigation and recovery are best-in-class by advancing wildfire knowledge, science and innovation.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Tim Hodgson, announced $45.7 million in funding for 30 projects across Canada through Natural Resources Canada's Build and Mobilize Foundational Wildland Fire Knowledge program.

These projects are driving research focused on protecting Canadians from the growing threat of wildfires, strengthening wildfire risk assessments and improving mitigation and adaptive forestry practices. We are also helping Indigenous communities access the tools needed to lead on wildfire readiness in their communities and backing Indigenous-led projects that support fire stewardship.

As Canadians continue to face the impacts of wildfires, which are becoming more frequent and more intense, the Government of Canada remains committed to strengthening wildfire resilience by fostering collaboration, supporting those on the front lines and equipping communities to stay informed and stay safe.

"Protecting the safety, health, and economic well-being of communities across Canada is a top priority as we face the ongoing threat of wildfires. Our government is leading efforts to strengthen wildfire management and reduce wildfire risks in Canada. Today's announcement will allow us to prepare for future challenges by advancing wildfire knowledge, accelerating risk and mitigation strategies and supporting Indigenous fire stewardship to build resilience and protect Canadian families and homes."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Wildfires are becoming more frequent, more intense, and more dangerous — and more and more communities across Canada are feeling the impacts first-hand. That's why our government is stepping up to strengthen how we manage and reduce wildfire risks across the country. Through this investment, we're closing knowledge gaps, improving risk assessments and supporting Indigenous-led projects that restore cultural fire stewardship — all in service of keeping Canadians safe."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Wildfires continue to threaten communities across the country, and we're focused on making sure people have the support they need to stay safe. As Canada's first Minister for Community Resilience, this investment is one part of our new government's broader plan to strengthen how the country prepares for and responds to disasters. That includes building wildfire knowledge, improving how we assess and reduce risks, and supporting Indigenous-led efforts to restore cultural fire practices. This funding will help communities be ready for wildfire risks and protect their homes and land."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Today's announcement builds on the $11.7-million investment to establish the Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada , which is focused on deliverables under the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, including uniting governments, Indigenous communities, experts and industry to drive science-based action and support Indigenous fire stewardship to improve wildfire prevention, response and resilience.

investment to establish the Wildfire Resilience Consortium of , which is focused on deliverables under the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, including uniting governments, Indigenous communities, experts and industry to drive science-based action and support Indigenous fire stewardship to improve wildfire prevention, response and resilience. The Build and Mobilize Foundational Wildland Fire Knowledge program is investing over $41.7 million in contributions for 20 research and demonstration projects and $3.9 million through the Supporting and Mobilizing Indigenous Fire Knowledge grant for 10 Indigenous-led projects.

in contributions for 20 research and demonstration projects and through the Supporting and Mobilizing Indigenous Fire Knowledge grant for 10 Indigenous-led projects. The program is funded under Natural Resources Canada's Wildfire Resilient Futures Initiative, which invests in programs and activities to enhance wildfire resilience in Canada and reduce wildfire risks in support of the National Adaptation Strategy.

and reduce wildfire risks in support of the National Adaptation Strategy. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

