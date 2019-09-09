Grassy Mountain Coal Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Joint Review Panel for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project announces today the start of a comment period on the Ninth and Tenth Addenda to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted by Benga Mining Limited as part of the environmental assessment of the project.

Public Comment Period

Indigenous groups, government bodies, the public and other participants are invited to provide comments on the sufficiency and technical merit of the Ninth and Tenth Addenda to the EIA available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (the Registry) at canada.ca/iaac , reference number 80101 . Participants are also invited to make recommendations to the Joint Review Panel on additional information that it should receive prior to proceeding to a public hearing for the project.

The resource document to assist participants in the preparation of their submissions is now available on the Registry.

The Joint Review Panel will consider all submissions, including those that have been sent by participants in relation to the environmental assessment of the project and are already posted on the Registry. The Panel requests that participants not submit duplicate comments or recommendations.

Please forward submissions in either official language to the Joint Review Panel at CEAA.GrassyMountain.ACEE@canada.ca by October 24, 2019. Documents submitted or generated throughout the environmental assessment of the proposed project will be considered public and will be posted on the Registry.

