GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Secretary of State (Children and Youth), Anna Gainey, today issued the following statement to highlight World Youth Skills Day 2025:

''Today, we mark United Nation's World Youth Skills Day. Young Canadians grew up with technology and are helping redefine what it means to work with digital tools. Further developing digital skills and encouraging youth to learn skilled trades are key to building the workforce of tomorrow.

Our initiatives help young people tackle the important challenges and shifts that technologies are bringing to an increasingly digitally focused labour market.

Through the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP), post-secondary students receive hands-on work experience in their field of study. For example, projects supported by the Information and Communications Technology Council and Technation provide students with opportunities in tech-immersive roles such as cybersecurity, AI, health tech, digital technologies, agri-tech and more. Canada Summer Jobs provides youth between the ages of 15 and 30 years old with a range of job opportunities, including in digital fields.

Your new government recognizes the importance of the development of high-demand skills such as digital skills and skilled trades. We will continue to invest in Canadians to build the strongest economy in the G7 and help Canada's youth gain the skills they need to get good jobs. Join me in wishing all a happy World Youth Skills Day!''

