OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Prime Minister Carney expressed his gratitude for the Mexican firefighters who have travelled to Manitoba to assist Canadians at this critical time.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed how to strengthen the Canadian and Mexican economies and enhance their global competitiveness, building on their productive meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue working closely together.

