What is happening?

The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee) comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Cree Nation Government, is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Troilus Mining Project, located approximately 76 kilometres northwest of the Cree community of Mistissini and approximately 170 kilometres north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

The Joint Committee invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement. This document identifies the potential impacts of the project on the environment, and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83658). The summary of the proponent's Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment as part of the impact assessment process for the project. Comments received during this comment period will support the joint committee in the preparation of a draft Impact Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the project's review process.

What is the proposed project?

Troilus Gold Corp. is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of a new open-pit gold and copper mine located approximately 76 kilometres northwest of the Cree community of Mistissini and approximately 170 kilometres north of Chibougamau, Quebec. As proposed, the Troilus Mining Project would include the mining of two former open pits and one new pit, the reuse of the tailings facility, the development of waste rock and overburden piles, and the construction and operation of a new ore processing plant complex. The project would have a maximum ore production capacity of 50,000 tonnes per day and a 22-year operating life.

