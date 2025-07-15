OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the escalating wildfire situation affecting many parts of the country, particularly Manitoba and Ontario.

The Prime Minister and the federal government remain in close contact with provincial counterparts, including the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, and co-ordination with First Nations leadership is ongoing. The group discussed the federal government's support to Manitoba, including the Canadian Armed Forces' airlift evacuations of over 1,500 residents of Garden Hill First Nation.

Prime Minister Carney underscored government support to Manitoba communities affected by wildfires, including the approved Request for Federal Assistance for emergency evacuation and sheltering. Various arms of the federal government – across seven departments – are engaged on delivering urgent response to meet all emerging needs.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members, and local officials on the front lines of this crisis. He also thanked international partners for their support in helping combat wildfires across Canada, including the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, Costa Rica, and Australia.

The government remains in heightened vigilance and stands ready to mobilize additional federal resources to protect and support Canadians, in any and all aspects.

