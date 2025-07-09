OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming members of the Minister's Advisory Council on impact assessment (MINAC).

MINAC provides non-partisan advice to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (the Minister) on issues related to the implementation of impact assessments under the Impact Assessment Act, including:

Effectiveness and efficiency of impact assessment process

Transparency and predictability of assessment processes

Reconciliation and respect for Indigenous rights through impact assessment

Minister-prioritized topics

MINAC is composed of 7 to 12 members, including a Chair, from varied backgrounds to ensure broad, strategic and independent advice to help shape how major projects can move forward, supporting Canada's economic and sustainability goals.

Indigenous Peoples, members from industry, academia, interest groups, non-governmental organizations and all levels of government are encouraged to apply.

For complete information on qualifications and the application process, please see the application page. Applications will be accepted until August 28, 2025.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, please contact the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or by calling 343-549-3870.