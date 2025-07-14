Comments Invited and Information Sessions on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - WattBridge Energy IPP Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of PROENERGY Holding Company Inc., is proposing the Centre Village Renewables Integration and Grid Security Project, a new electricity generation facility, located in Centre Village, near Sackville, in southeastern New Brunswick. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89719). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on August 1, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

July 21, 2025 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ADT (English)

, from (English) July 22, 2025 , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ADT (English)

, from (English) July 22, 2025 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ADT (French)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions" If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

WattBridge Energy IPP Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of PROENERGY Holding Company Inc., is proposing to construct, operate and decommission the Centre Village Renewables Integration and Grid Security Project, a new electricity generation facility, located in Centre Village, near Sackville, in southeastern New Brunswick. As proposed, the project would have capacity to generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity using gas turbines and would operate as needed to maintain system reliability and provide back-up energy generation. The project is expected to operate for about 25 years.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, #CentreVillageRIGS or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].